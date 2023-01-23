Submit Release
COVID-19 Daily Update 1-23-2023

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 23, 2023, there are currently 854 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been six deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 7,808 deaths attributed to COVID-19.


DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 68-year old male from Raleigh County, a 75-year old female from Wood County, an 80-year old male from Wetzel County, a 78-year old male from Doddridge County, a 65-year old female from Marshall County, and a 64-year old male from Raleigh County.


“We extend our condolences to those impacted by the loss of friends and loved ones,” said Dr. Jeffrey H. Coben, Interim DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Let’s honor their memory by staying current on vaccines and boosters to help prevent further COVID-related deaths.”


CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (12), Berkeley (71), Boone (6), Braxton (4), Brooke (3), Cabell (38), Calhoun (1), Clay (3), Doddridge (1), Fayette (29), Gilmer (1), Grant (10), Greenbrier (18), Hampshire (24), Hancock (3), Hardy (15), Harrison (30), Jackson (12), Jefferson (24), Kanawha (68), Lewis (6), Lincoln (9), Logan (17), Marion (21), Marshall (7), Mason (12), McDowell (15), Mercer (47), Mineral (13), Mingo (14), Monongalia (39), Monroe (14), Morgan (9), Nicholas (12), Ohio (10), Pendleton (7), Pleasants (1), Pocahontas (2), Preston (8), Putnam (21), Raleigh (64), Randolph (11), Ritchie (2), Roane (6), Summers (10), Taylor (4), Tucker (4), Tyler (7), Upshur (17), Wayne (17), Webster (3), Wetzel (1), Wirt (), Wood (32), Wyoming (19). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

West Virginians ages 6 months and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccination. All individuals ages 6 months and older should receive a primary series of vaccination, the initial set of shots that teaches the body to recognize and fight the virus that causes COVID-19. At this time, one Omicron booster shot (bivalent) is recommended for most people ages 6 months and older who completed the primary series, and their most recent COVID-19 shot was at least 2 months ago.

Visit the WV COVID-19 Vaccination Due Date Calculator, a free, online tool that helps individuals figure out when they may be due for a COVID-19 shot, making it easier to stay up-to-date on COVID-19 vaccination. To learn more about COVID-19 vaccines, or to find a vaccine, visit vaccines.gov, vaccinate.wv.gov, or call 1-833-734-0965. Please visit the COVID-19 testing locations page to locate COVID-19 testing near you.​

