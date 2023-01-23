Motorcycle Gear Market size is projected to reach USD 22.75 Billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.12%: Straits Research

The global motorcycle gear market was valued at USD 12,253 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 22,755 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period (2023–2031). Many people in the United States, Spain, and Italy are riding motorcycles for recreation and competition, increasing the need for motorcycle riding gear to keep riders safe.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorcycle gear provides protection and security in an accident or adverse weather conditions. Motorcycle riders face a disproportionately high risk of death, severe injury, and disability due to traffic accidents, particularly those involving the head and neck. Wearing proper motorcycle gear protects riders from head to toe. As people become more aware of the significance of taking precautions to avoid significant injuries, the demand for motorcycle gear and other safety equipment has skyrocketed. Scratches, road burns, and cuts are preventable with suitable clothing. Riding boots shield the legs and feet from harm while out on the trail.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/motorcycle-gear-market/request-sample





Alarming Rate of Accidents Drives the Global Market

As the number of accidents continues to rise at an alarming rate, more and more cyclists are becoming cautious. Motorcycle helmet sales have increased as consumers become increasingly willing to invest in their safety. Motorcycles lack the stability of four-wheeled automobiles. Motorcyclists are also much more exposed to the elements and other road hazards than people in enclosed vehicles. There is a strong correlation between the level of safety and precautions taken and the incidence of accidents and fatalities. Therefore, increasing concerns about rider safety has increased spending on protective gear like motorcycle helmets.

Improvement in product features Creates Tremendous Opportunities

The demand for intelligent technology in motorcycle protection gear is growing as smart technology and consumer preferences evolve. Safety equipment manufacturers have been spurred to respond by creating cutting-edge new items. Smart helmets' technology includes Bluetooth, improved noise management, ambient audio capability, audio multitasking, navigation, and adequate cushioning with ventilation. The helmets may be altered to fit the wearer's head and are lightweight and compact. Therefore, technological developments are likely to influence the motorcycle protective gear market's expansion significantly.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 22.75 Billion by 2031 CAGR 7.12% (2023-2031) Historical Data 2020-2021 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023–2031 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered by Type (Helmet, Jackets, Footwear, and Safety Gear and Suits), Distribution Channels (Online, Offline) Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Alpinestars S.p.A (Italy), Arai Helmet, Inc. (U.S.), Belstaff Group SA (Switzerland), Dainese S.p.A (Italy), FLY Racing (U.S.), Fox Head, Inc. (U.S.), REV’IT! Sport International (Netherlands), Rynox Gears (India), SHOEI CO., LTD. (Japan), and Spidi Sport S.r.l. (Italy)., Key Market Drivers The Rise in the Frequency of Road Accidents and the Demand for Motorcycle Gear

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/motorcycle-gear-market





Regional Analysis

North America is the most significant shareholder in the global motorcycle gear market and is expected to grow during the forecast period. Increases in manufacturing centers and the number of people riding motorcycles drive economic growth. There is now a formal motorcycle education curriculum available through the American Motorcyclist Association (AMA). There is potential for the market to expand as the number of people who ride motorcycles continues to rise. Many people in the United States, Spain, and Italy are riding motorcycles for recreation and competition, increasing the need for motorcycle riding gear to keep riders safe.

Asia-Pacific is expected to grow during the forecast period. The market is expected to develop due to rising consumer consciousness about driving safely. An increase in consumers' discretionary spending is anticipated to boost demand for high-end motorcycles during the forecasted timeframe. The need for helmets and other safety gear for motorcyclists will increase. The market is predicted to expand thanks to the rising popularity of high-tech goods and services in developing economies such as India, China, and Australia. The motocross equipment market in Asia and the Pacific is booming, and big players stand to gain the most from the expansion in China.

Some of the most critical countries in the expansion of the Europe motorcycle gear market are Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom. The European Standards for protective clothing for motorcyclists rely on two mechanisms to shield the rider's body from harm. The first calls for soft-tissue protection via an abrasion, cut, tear, and burst-resistant material and construction. Due to its enormous motorcycle population and widespread concern for road safety, Germany is one of Europe's most important markets for motorcycle gear.





Key Highlights

The global motorcycle gear market size was valued at USD 12,253 million in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 22755million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.12% during the forecast period (2023–2031).

during the forecast period (2023–2031). Based on product , theglobal motorcycle gear market is bifurcated intoprotective gear, clothing, and footwear. The protective gearsegment is the highest contributor to the market.

, theglobal motorcycle gear market is bifurcated intoprotective gear, clothing, and footwear. The protective gearsegment is the highest contributor to the market. Based on gear distribution , theglobal motorcycle gear market is bifurcated intooffline and online. The offline segment is the highest contributor to the market.

, theglobal motorcycle gear market is bifurcated intooffline and online. The offline segment is the highest contributor to the market. North America is the most significant shareholder in the global motorcycle gear market and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

Competitive Players

The global motorcycle gear market’s major key players are AGV, FLY Racing Jackets, Gianni Falco, Alpine Stars, Fox Racing Inc., Joe Rocket Jackets, Rynox Gears, HKM Sports Equipments GmbH, and Spartan Pro Gear.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/motorcycle-gear-market/request-sample





Global Motorcycle Gear Market: Segmentation

By Product

Protective Gear

Clothing

Footwear

By Gear Distribution

Offline

Online

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

LAMEA





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions and Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation and Scope

4.2 Key Market Trends

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.3.3 Threat of Substitution

4.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Environment and Regulatory Landscape

4.5 Macro-Economic and Geopolitical Scenario

4.6 Parent Market Overview

4.7 Technology Landscape

4.8 Potential Venture Analysis

5 Product Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

5.2 Protective Gear

5.2.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

5.3 Wholesale Colocation

5.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

6 Gear Distribution Channel Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

6.2 Online

6.2.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

6.3 Offline

6.3.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

7 Regional Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size and Forecast (Value)

7.2 North America

7.2.1 Economic Overview

7.2.2 Market Scenario

7.2.3 The U.S.

7.2.3.1 By Product

7.2.3.2 By Gear Distribution Channel

7.2.4 Canada

7.2.4.1 By Product

7.2.4.2 By Gear Distribution Channel

7.3 Latin America (LATAM)

7.3.1 Economic Overview

7.3.2 Market Scenario

7.3.3 Mexico

7.3.3.1 By Product

7.3.3.2 By Gear Distribution Channel

7.3.4 Brazil

7.3.4.1 By Product

7.3.4.2 By Gear Distribution Channel

7.3.5 Argentina

7.3.5.1 By Product

7.3.5.2 By Gear Distribution Channel

7.3.6 Rest of LATAM

7.3.6.1 By Product

7.3.6.2 By Gear Distribution Channel

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Economic Overview

7.4.2 Market Scenario

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.3.1 By Product

7.4.3.2 By Gear Distribution Channel

7.4.4 France

7.4.4.1 By Product

7.4.4.2 By Gear Distribution Channel

7.4.5 The U.K.

7.4.5.1 By Product

7.4.5.2 By Gear Distribution Channel

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.6.1 By Product

7.4.6.2 By Gear Distribution Channel

7.4.7 Spain

7.4.7.1 By Product

7.4.7.2 By Gear Distribution Channel

7.4.8 The Rest of Europe

7.4.8.1 By Product

7.4.8.2 By Gear Distribution Channel

7.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

7.5.1 Economic Overview

7.5.2 Market Scenario

7.5.3 China

7.5.3.1 By Product

7.5.3.2 By Gear Distribution Channel

7.5.4 Japan

7.5.4.1 By Product

7.5.4.2 By Gear Distribution Channel

7.5.5 India

7.5.5.1 By Product

7.5.5.2 By Gear Distribution Channel

7.5.6 Australia

7.5.6.1 By Product

7.5.6.2 By Gear Distribution Channel

7.5.7 South Korea

7.5.7.1 By Product

7.5.7.2 By Gear Distribution Channel

7.5.8 Rest of APAC

7.5.8.1 By Product

7.5.8.2 By Gear Distribution Channel

7.6 The Middle East and Africa

7.6.1 Economic Overview

7.6.2 Market Scenario

7.6.3 GCC

7.6.3.1 By Product

7.6.3.2 By Gear Distribution Channel

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.4.1 By Product

7.6.4.2 By Gear Distribution Channel

7.6.5 The Rest of the Middle East

7.6.5.1 By Product

7.6.5.2 By Gear Distribution Channel

8 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers and Suppliers

8.1 Competition Dashboard

8.2 Market Share Analysis

9 Company Profiles

9.1 Honda

9.1.1 Business Overview

9.1.2 Financial Performance

9.1.3 Recent Developments

9.1.4 Product Portfolio

9.2 Hero

9.2.1 Business Overview

9.2.2 Financial Performance

9.2.3 Recent Developments

9.2.4 Product Portfolio

9.3 Bajaj

9.3.1 Business Overview

9.3.2 Financial Performance

9.3.3 Recent Developments

9.3.4 Product Portfolio

9.4 Royal Enfield

9.4.1 Business Overview

9.4.2 Financial Performance

9.4.3 Recent Developments

9.4.4 Product Portfolio

9.5 TVS

9.5.1 Business Overview

9.5.2 Financial Performance

9.5.3 Recent Developments

9.5.4 Product Portfolio

9.6 AGV

9.6.1 Business Overview

9.6.2 Financial Performance

9.6.3 Recent Developments

9.6.4 Product Portfolio

9.7 FLY Racing Jackets

9.7.1 Business Overview

9.7.2 Financial Performance

9.7.3 Recent Developments

9.7.4 Product Portfolio

9.8 Alpine Stars

9.8.1 Business Overview

9.8.2 Financial Performance

9.8.3 Recent Developments

9.8.4 Product Portfolio

9.9 Fox Racing Inc.

9.9.1 Business Overview

9.9.2 Financial Performance

9.9.3 Recent Developments

9.9.4 Product Portfolio

9.10 Joe Rocket Jackets

9.10.1 Business Overview

9.10.2 Financial Performance

9.10.3 Recent Developments

9.10.4 Product Portfolio

9.11 HKM Sports Equipments GmbH

9.11.1 Business Overview

9.11.2 Financial Performance

9.11.3 Recent Developments

9.11.4 Product Portfolio

10 Conclusion and Recommendation

11 Acronyms and Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/motorcycle-gear-market/toc





Market News

In June 2022 , Gianni Falco showed his newest pair of cycling shoes, the Starboy 3. It's light and has a classic lace-up closure.

, Gianni Falco showed his newest pair of cycling shoes, the Starboy 3. It's light and has a classic lace-up closure. In September 2022, Fox Racing, a market leader in protective gear for motocross and mountain bikes, announced its expansion into performance training.





News Media

Motorcycle Riding Helmets and Jackets to Revolutionize the Motorcycle Gear Market During the Forecast Period 2019-2026

Global Folding Bikes Market Grows Steadily at a CAGR of 8.9%





Have a Look at the Related Research Report

Europe Motorcycle Gear Market : Information by Product Type (Riding Gear, Protective Gear), User Group (Men, Women), Sales Channels (Store-Based Retail) and Region­ — Forecast till 2031

On-Road Motorcycle Market : Information by Product (50-100CC, 101-125 CC, 125-150CC, 151-300CC), Application (Sports Motorcycles, General Motorcycles), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Asia Two-Wheeler 4T Oil Market : Information by Type (Mineral-Based, Semi-Synthetic, Synthetic), Application (Motorcycle, Scooter), and Region — Forecast till 2025





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.

Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.

Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:

Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)

Email: sales@straitsresearch.com