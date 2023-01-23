Fire Protection System Market Value to Hit US$ 103.5 Billion in 2032 | Key Players-Consilium AB, DESAUTEL SAS

Fire Protection System Market

Fire Protection System Market is expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% over the forecast period.

The global Fire Protection System Market is estimated to be valued at US$ 41.7 Bn by the end of 2022 and is anticipated 𝘁𝗼 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗰𝗵 𝗨𝗦$ 𝟭𝟬𝟯.𝟱 𝗕𝗻 𝗯𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗲𝗻𝗱 𝗼𝗳 𝟮𝟬𝟯𝟮 𝘄𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗲 𝗲𝘅𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗮𝘁 𝗮 𝗖𝗔𝗚𝗥 𝗼𝗳 𝟭𝟬.𝟭% 𝗼𝘃𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗲𝗰𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗼𝗱. The global FPS (Fire Protection Systems) market is anticipated to create incremental opportunity of US$ 41.7 Bn between 2022 and 2032.

Fire protection systems (FPS) are a critical component of any structure designed to protect lives and property from the threat of fire. They involve a combination of technologies, such as sprinklers, alarms, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers and other equipment that help detect potential fires and take appropriate measures to put them out quickly. Fire protection systems are an integral part of building safety and security measures and have become increasingly sophisticated in recent years.

The global Fire Protection System (FPS) market is projected to grow at a healthy rate during the forecast period 2020-2026. The rising demand for integrated solution offerings with advanced features and technologies is driving growth in the Fire Protection Systems market. Fire safety codes and standards are being updated more often due to growing awareness about life safety, which also promotes greater adoption of Fire Protection Systems in residential as well as commercial establishments. The increasing demand for Fire Protection Systems in various end-use industries such as healthcare, government & public infrastructure, manufacturing & industrial complexes, hospitality & entertainment facilities is expected to drive growth over the forecast period.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬-

• 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐮𝐦 𝐀𝐁

• 𝐃𝐄𝐒𝐀𝐔𝐓𝐄𝐋 𝐒𝐀𝐒

• 𝐇𝐀𝐋𝐌𝐀 𝐏𝐋𝐂

• 𝐇𝐨𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐤𝐢 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

• 𝐉𝐨𝐡𝐧𝐬𝐨𝐧 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐥𝐜

• 𝐔𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

• 𝐘𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

• 𝐑𝐨𝐛𝐞𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐨𝐬𝐜𝐡 𝐆𝐦𝐛𝐇

• 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐀𝐆

• 𝐇𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐲𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐧𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥, 𝐈𝐧𝐜.

• 𝐒𝐰𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐤 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐋𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐭𝐞𝐝

• 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐱 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧

• 𝐍𝐀𝐅𝐅𝐂𝐎 𝐅𝐙𝐂𝐎

• 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐬 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐄𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 (𝐏) 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

• 𝐆𝐮𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐛𝐨 𝐀𝐁

• 𝐎𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐬.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝

𝐛𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐲𝐩𝐞 into water-based FPS (Sprinkler systems), gas based FPS (Inert Gas Based Fire Suppression System), foam based FPS (Foam Concentrate Fire Fighting System), special hazard Jockey Pumps Systems and others.

Among these, Sprinkler systems are one of the most common types used worldwide. Sprinkler systems use water or other chemicals like foam solution or inert gases to suppress fire whereas inert gas based fire suppression systems use nitrogen based or halon based gases to put out fires without causing any damage to material within premises making it most suitable for data centers or server rooms where computers/electronic equipments are installed .

Foam concentrate fire fighting systems uses foams as extinguishing agent which when mixed with water forms thick blankets on burning liquid thus suppressing their combustion process which makes them suitable for use in oil storage areas or industries which has fuel storage tanks . Special hazard Jockey pumps system can be used for emergency applications where there is no chances of getting water supply from main line .

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐳𝐞𝐝

𝐛𝐲 𝐞𝐧𝐝-𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐫 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 into Commercial Buildings, Industrial Applications, Residential Buildings and Others including government buildings, institutions etc.

Commercial Buildings segment accounted for highest share among all end-user industries due to greater availability of funds as compared to residential sector as well increased awareness among commercial building owners towards safety regulations set up by local authorities .

Industrial applications include oil & gas ,mining , pharmaceuticals ,food processing etc where companies need specialized Fire suppression system due risk factor associated with those industries Similarly Oil & gas industry accounts supports highest share in industrial applications segment owing to presence of high combustible material i.e crude oil , petroleum products etc requiring high level of safety measures . Residential buildings uses simpler form of Fire protection system devices like smoke detection device , fire extinguishers etc which accounts for relatively low share among all end user industries .

In terms of regional analysis , North America region holds major share in overall Fire protection system market owing stringent regulation enforced by National fire protection association NFPA regarding installation & maintenance offire protection devices along with growing number of residential construction projects across united states . Asia Pacific region is expected witness highest growth over forecast period owing increased investment by local governments towards modernization using smart technology enabled products coupled with urbanization along with rising middle class population across countries like India & China . Europe region follows North America closely while rest regions account relatively small shares due developing economy conditions coupled with less stringent regulatory policies compared global frontiers.

