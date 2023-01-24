Product Leaders Podcast Features Fireart Leaders as their Lead Hosts
Fireart Studio, an award-winning UX/UI design & product development agency launches a new Product Leaders Podcast.
We empower leaders that want to produce useful products and make lives easier. In each episode, we discover which tactics digital product leaders use to help the end user via Product Leaders Podcast.”WARSAW, POLAND, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fireart Studio, an award-winning UX/UI design, and product development agency, together with their partners, launches a new project called Product Leaders Podcast.
— says Dima Venglinski, CEO at Fireart
Product Leaders Podcast is a podcast by Fireart, hosted by Dima Venglinski and Tolik Nguyen. It is a uniquely user-focused digital leadership podcast that will empower other leaders to join thoughtful conversations that are centered on creating great digital products for their customers.
‘We empower leaders that want to produce useful products and make lives easier. In each episode, we discover which tactics digital product leaders use to help the end user via Product Leaders Podcast. Listening to some or all of the episodes will enable focus more on end users.’ – says Dima Venglinski, CEO at Fireart
The podcast release aims to break into the top Apple Podcasts and Spotify to share more knowledge and expertise and drive brand exposure through business-driven and up-to-date discussions. It plans to feature industry product leaders as the leading guests to participate in in-depth communication on a variety of hot topics in business, management, design, development, or risks-related topics on a regular basis.
‘We have spent the past two months working hard on the release of Product Leaders Podcast, a podcast in which we have in-depth conversations with product leaders that are focused on creating great digital products for their customers… It went live today on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.’- admits the product team.
Behind the idea was doing something awesome for the profession that should deepen the bond and ideally reduce churn, discover more learning tactics from other digital users and help the end-user.
In the first few episodes, Fireart hosts are joined by Jamin Brazil, Chairman at HubUX, Satnam Singh, Chief Product Officer at Thomson Reuters, as well as Andrea Ho, Senior Growth Product Manager at Atlassian, one of the former company clients of Fireart Studio.
At Fireart Studio, creators are excited to announce the launch of the brand new podcast because it is going to become a great learning hub for sharing valuable business insights and getting more access to the leaders, their employees, customers, potential partners, and other audiences interested in business growth and management upgrade of their companies, and teams, as well as those who have other interest in the hottest business topics under discussion.
About Fireart:
Fireart Studio remains an experienced and reliable product design & development partner for small businesses, enterprise clients, and individuals with a solid reputation both in Poland and overseas. The team regularly showcases their supreme achievements in product design services, dealing with product development and providing other services for over a decade. They help create beautiful and highly functional designs for the most ambitious startups & global-scale companies like Google, Atlassian, Huawei, Swisscom, Swiss Fin Lab, business newborns, and so much more.
Fireart Studio
Top-quality UI/UX Design & Development Services
22 208 61 11
email us here