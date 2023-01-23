Submit Release
Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas Dodd’s Travel to Argentina

Special Presidential Advisor for the Americas Christopher J. Dodd will travel to Buenos Aires, Argentina, January 23-25, to attend the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States as an observer on behalf of President Joseph R. Biden, Jr.  SPA Dodd will meet with several heads of state and cabinet-level officials attending the summit, as well as the host, President Alberto Fernandez of Argentina.  This visit reflects the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to engaging with our neighbors as we work together to encourage inclusive economic growth, confront shared challenges, and promote democracy, human rights, and rule of law in our hemisphere.  Consistent with the Biden-Harris Administration’s engagement with relevant regional mechanisms on these critical goals, the U.S. government reaffirms the value of strengthening regional collaboration through the Organization of American States, the premier multilateral forum in the Western Hemisphere.

