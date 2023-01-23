Corrugated Board Packaging Market Momentous as Lightweight, Sustainable Packaging Solutions Gain Ground: Fairfield Market Research

/EIN News/ -- London, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mondi Group, the packaging behemoth, recently announced a hefty investment as a part of the 2021-22 corrugated cardboard production capacity expansion strategy. The company’s Poland plant has opened a new production line of corrugated cardboard production. Another industry leader, DS Smith has been placing greater emphasis on the development of eco-friendly, recyclable, pure corrugated cardboard eying the opportunity across e-commerce packaging sector. Moreover, International Paper Company recently bought two Spanish companies active in the corrugated board packaging domain. The global corrugated board packaging market has been witnessing ample significant developments over the recent past. A new upcoming study of Fairfield Market Research suggests that the global corrugated board packaging market will reap the benefit from a growing perception of corrugated boards as a safe, secure, recyclable, renewable, multifunctional, efficient, and lightweight packaging solution. The versatility that can potentially serve multiple end users including F&B brands, automotive companies, consumer goods manufacturers, and electronics brands is also projected to offer a strong impetus to the performance of corrugated board packaging market.



As industries worldwide continue to seek environmentally sustainable, and economical packaging solutions, the corrugated board packaging market is expected to gather momentum. The customizability feature, and minimal material wastage further raise the adoption potential of corrugated board packaging. With environment-friendly packaging formats gaining stronger ground across industries, preference for corrugated board packaging is likely to see an uptrend. The market will remain influenced by the soaring demand for sustainable, lightweight packaging solutions, says the report.

Insights into Segmental Analysis

Based on the type of corrugated board, single wall board accounts for a remarkable revenue share in the global corrugated board packaging market. The single wall style of the board finds application used as a supplemental protective material inside the outer packaging. It also facilitates application of multiple coatings, and printing. Moreover, single wall board style has been gaining traction for packaging application as it helps with overall weight reduction of the packages, in turn slash the shipping costs. Increasing demand from the commercial application segments is projected to uphold the dominance of this segment in the corrugated board packaging market. The other key segment that would be discussed in the report include the flute type, packaging type, and end-use industry.

Insights into Regional Analysis

Exploding growth of the packaged food sector, and unprecedented e-commerce expansion collectively drive the Asia Pacific corrugated board packaging market forward. The boom around green packaging formats has been on the rise, which is well complemented by the supportive government regulations. While this works to the advantage of corrugated board packaging market, nation-wide plastic bans further intensity the overall impact. Advent of green packaging formats, and materials in addition to widening acceptance for sustainable packaging solutions across key Asian markets will also significantly contribute toward the growth market in Asia Pacific. The region has been witnessing brisk progress of industries like electronics, food and beverages, consumer goods, and cosmetics, which is likely to remain the key growth influencer for the region’s corrugated board packaging market.

Leaders in Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market Competition

Some of the key companies that would be covered under the competitive analysis section of the report for strategic profiling and analysis, include Bee Packaging, DS Smith PLC, Mondi Group Plc, International Paper Company, Acme Corrugated Box Co. Inc., Smurfit Kappa Group Plc, Pratt Industries Inc., Georgia Pacific Packaging LLC, and WestRock Company.

The Global Corrugated Board Packaging Market is Segmented as Below:

By Flute Type

A-Flute

B-Flute

C-Flute

E-Flute

F-Flute

Others

By Board Style

Single Face

Single Wall

Double Wall

Triple Wall

By Packaging Type

Boxes

Slotted boxes

Folder boxes

Telescope Boxes

Die Cut Boxes

Crates

Trays

Octabin

Pallet

Others

By End Use Industry

Food & Beverage

Electrical & Electronics

Home care products

Personal care products

E-commerce

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK France Germany Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan South Korea India China Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Report Inclusions

Market Estimates and Forecast

Market Dynamics

Industry Trends

Competition Landscape

Flute Type-wise Analysis

Packaging Type-wise Analysis

Board Style-wise Analysis

End-use Industry-wise Analysis

Region-wise Analysis

Country-wise Analysis

Key Trends Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

