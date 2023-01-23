Edgesource Donates Two Million Dollars in Counter-sUAS Systems to Ukraine

Edgesource sends Windtalker systems to aid Ukrainian Army

/EIN News/ -- ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edgesource Corporation, a small business delivering innovative solutions to the public sector, announced today that in 2022 it donated approximately two million dollars in Windtalker™ Counter-Small Unmanned Aircraft System (C-sUAS) technology and the centralized Dowding™ common operating platform to the Ukrainian Army.



The Windtalker solution detects and locates drones, their pilots, and more, within a range of 35+ kilometers. Windtalker deploys in 30 minutes or less and can gather more than 30 data fields, including serial number, drone location, home location, operator location, flight path, velocity, and altitude. The Dowding system provides a single-pane operating platform that quickly and securely displays and analyzes sUAS activity and creates real-time intelligence reports. Dowding can be deployed and used by operators with minimal training in less than an hour.

“The Washington Post recently called the Ukrainian conflict ‘the first full-scale drone war’ in history,” said Joe Urbaniak, COO of Edgesource. “And I have to agree. Given the capabilities of our Windtalker and Dowding system, we knew early on that we could help -- and donating these systems at the outset of the conflict to Ukraine was the right thing to do to protect Ukrainian cities, civilians, and front-line units.”

Edgesource recently announced the launch of EdgesourceX, which was created to bring similar C-sUAS capabilities to the commercial sector. Many arenas, public safety units, healthcare and critical infrastructure organizations are struggling to manage the risk from unauthorized drones. Edgesource helps these teams to ensure a security advantage.

About Edgesource Corporation

Edgesource Corporation is a nimble, quality-driven small business delivering innovative and forward-leaning solutions to its customers. With subject matter experts and a staff of cleared professionals, our personnel solve complex mission-critical challenges with expedience and reliability in both U.S. domestic and international locations. Found in 1997 and recognizing 25 years of uninterrupted dedication to a variety of defense and civilian agencies, Edgesource now delivers leading edge C-sUAS technology to commercial customers.

