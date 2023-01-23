WEEK OF JANUARY 23RD



TUESDAY, JANUARY 24TH

On Tuesday, the House will meet at noon for morning hour and 2:00 p.m. for legislative business. Votes will be postponed until 6:30 p.m.



Legislation Considered Under Suspension of the Rules:

H.R. 159 - To implement merit-based reforms to the civil service hiring system that replace degree-based hiring with skills- and competency-based hiring, and for other purposes, as amended. (Sponsored by Rep. Foxx / Oversight and Accountability Committee)



H.R. 300 - To amend chapter 3 of title 5, United States Code, to require the publication of settlement agreements, and for other purposes, as amended. (Sponsored by Rep. Palmer / Oversight and Accountability Committee)

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 25TH AND THE BALANCE OF THE WEEK:

On Wednesday and Thursday, the House will meet at 10:00 a.m. for morning hour and noon for legislative business. On Friday, the House will meet at 9:00 a.m. for legislative business. Last votes expected no later than 3:00 p.m.

Legislation Considered Under Suspension of the Rules:

H. Con. Res. 7 - Commending the bravery, courage, and resolve of the women and men of Iran demonstrating in more than 133 cities and risking their safety to speak out against the Iranian regime's human rights abuses, as amended. (Sponsored by Rep. Tenney / Foreign Affairs Committee)



H.R. 255 - To amend the Disaster Recovery Reform Act of 2018 to develop a study regarding streamlining and consolidating information collection and preliminary damage assessments, and for other purposes. (Sponsored by Resident Commissioner Gonzalez-Colon / Transportation and Infrastructure Committee)



H.R. 259 - To provide for an online repository for certain reporting requirements for recipients of Federal disaster assistance, and for other purposes. (Sponsored by Resident Commissioner Gonzalez-Colon / Transportation and Infrastructure Committee)



H.R. 388 - To amend title 40, United States Code, to eliminate the leasing authority of the Securities and Exchange Commission, and for other purposes. (Sponsored by Del. Holmes-Norton / Transportation and Infrastructure Committee)



H.R. 346 - To establish a task force on improvements for notices to air missions, and for other purposes, as amended. (Sponsored by Rep. Stauber / Transportation and Infrastructure Committee)



H.R. 290 - To provide for transparent licensing of commercial remote sensing systems, and for other purposes. (Sponsored by Rep. Lucas / Science, Space, and Technology Committee)



H.R. 342 - To amend the Energy Policy Act of 2005 to require reporting relating to certain cost-share requirements, and for other purposes. (Sponsored by Rep. Obernolte / Science, Space, and Technology Committee)



H.R. 400 - To amend the Small Business Investment Act of 1958 to increase the amount that may be invested in small business investment companies. (Sponsored by Rep. Chu / Small Business Committee)



H.R. 399 - To clarify the primary functions and duties of the Office of Advocacy of the Small Business Administration, and for other purposes. (Sponsored by Rep. Luetkemeyer / Small Business Committee)



H.R. - To amend the Small Business Act to increase transparency, and for other purposes. (Sponsored by Rep. Burchett / Small Business Committee)

Legislation Pursuant to a Rule:

H.R. 21 - Strategic Production Response Act (Modified-Open Rule) (Sponsored by Rep. Rodgers / Energy and Commerce Committee)



