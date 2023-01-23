Submit Release
Northfield Capital Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northfield Capital Corporation (“Northfield”) (TSX-V: NFD.A) announced today its intention to effect a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange.

Northfield may, during the 12 month period commencing January 23, 2023 and ending January 22, 2024, purchase on the TSX Venture Exchange up to 110,738 Class A restricted voting shares in total, representing approximately 5% of the Class A restricted voting shares currently issued and outstanding. The price which Northfield will pay for any such shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition. The actual number of Class A restricted voting shares which may be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by Northfield. Northfield has retained Leede Jones Gable Inc. to effect purchases on its behalf pursuant to the bid. Northfield is effecting the bid at this time as it believes that its Class A restricted voting shares are undervalued at their current market prices and that the purchase of Class A restricted voting shares would be a prudent use of funds.

Northfield previously repurchased for cancellation 13,550 Class A restricted voting shares at an average price of approximately $37.29 (including commissions) per share pursuant to a normal course issuer bid that existed over a 12-month period expiring August 29, 2022, all of which have been cancelled.

Northfield is an investment company with interests in the technology, manufacturing and resource industries.

For further information, please contact:

Michael G. Leskovec, Chief Financial Officer
Telephone:        (647) 794-4360

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is
defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the
adequacy or accuracy of this release.


