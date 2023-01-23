Global Digital Transformation Leader Nortal Appoints Elizabeth Kiehner as the first Chief Growth Officer

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nortal, a multinational strategic change and technology company, announced the appointment of Elizabeth Kiehner as the first Chief Growth Officer and a member of the Global Leadership Team to spearhead global marketing, sales and account management, and new business development and strategic partnerships. Based in NYC, she will represent the company’s North American operations in Kirkland, Washington, as well as Nortal’s entire global footprint and portfolio.



“Over the past years, we have consistently shown 30% organic annual growth and invested heavily in our ability to deliver measurable value. Regardless of the economic cycle the demand for our core value proposition remains strong and we just need to increase visibility globally to tell our stories and have more meaningful conversations with future customers,” said Priit Alamäe, Founder and CEO of Nortal.

“Elizabeth is a strong leader with a breadth of experience in the global technology services space and an impressive record of accomplishment in driving year-on-year growth. Her leadership experience from a Fortune 500 company to a renowned, non-profit hospital gives her the agility to adapt to diverse cultural and market environments,” added Alamäe.

“I am glad to join Nortal to scale and expand the company’s global footprint. Nortal’s capabilities across strategy, product, technology, data, and cyber resilience allow us to envision and implement seamless and secure experiences that provide lasting value to our customers. Our ability to re-imagine the future is unmatched as demonstrated by our pioneering contributions to e-Estonia,” added Elizabeth Kiehner, Chief Growth Officer of Nortal.

As a catalyst for growth in the private sector, Kiehner will lean on her expertise in financial services, digital healthcare, and telecommunications, media, and entertainment to introduce this digital transformation powerhouse to new markets with a specific focus in 2023 on Canada, the UK, and the Middle East and Africa.

Another focus for 2023 is Industry 4.0 and leveraging Nortal’s track record of operational technology combined with modern, hybrid-cloud and data-driven solutions to optimize manufacturing, supply chain and business processes. With her considerable experience in the automotive and transportation industries, Kiehner also sees Nortal’s predictive maintenance and smart port solutions as highly relevant.

Kiehner has 20 years of experience as an executive in the global technology services space, entrepreneur, keynote speaker and author. Before joining Nortal, Kiehner was a Vice President of Enterprise Transformation at Capgemini Invent. During the start of the global COVID-19 pandemic, she led the Digital Transformation Office of Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Before that, she spent 5+ years at IBM, establishing a new Experience Design Center of Excellence for IBM as Director of Global Design Practice.

Over the past two decades, Nortal has been the driving force behind 100+ digital transformation projects for governments, healthcare institutions, and leading global enterprises around the world.

Most of Nortal’s revenue comes from strategic consulting, software development projects, and related advisory and digitalization services. The customer portfolio is dominated by large enterprises and organizations operating in telecommunications and media, healthcare, heavy and process industries, logistics, and financial and public sector customers.

Having offices in North America, Europe, and the Middle East region, we are close to our customers while backed by a vast global talent pool of more than 1700 people.

Our Seamless teams bring together world-class strategic consulting, software engineering, product and customer experience, project management, and design practices to create a meaningful impact for our customers and deliver them the future, seamlessly. www.nortal.com

Contact:

press@nortal.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fa9f0ead-c1bd-4e4a-8705-db81ba24b6cd