National Cybersecurity Alliance Announces Program for 2023 Data Privacy Week Campaign

Week-long data privacy campaign champions consumer and business awareness for data privacy via educational resources and events featuring leading industry experts

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the National Cybersecurity Alliance (NCA) , announced the program for this year’s Data Privacy Week campaign, which will take place from January 22nd to January 28th. After expanding Data Privacy Day into a week-long initiative for the first time last year, Data Privacy Week will continue to raise awareness about the importance of digital privacy for consumers and businesses. The campaign’s 2023 themes focus on reinforcing consumer knowledge about personal data protection while addressing business’ responsibility for ethical user privacy and data collection practices.

“Data Privacy Week is critical for arming consumers with the tools they need to take ownership of their digital identities and to remind them to think critically about who they share their data with and how to protect it,” said Lisa Plaggemeier, Executive Director, NCA. “It’s also a platform to emphasize why businesses must maintain a gold standard of respect and transparency around how they collect, store and use consumer data, alongside the benefits of doing so.”

This year's Data Privacy Week is sponsored by Microsoft (Platinum Sponsor) and Optiv (Silver Sponsor), and focuses on content centered around the following themes:

Theme #1: Data: The Story of You – All your online activity generates a trail of data. Websites, apps, and services collect data on your behaviors, interests, and purchases. Sometimes, this includes personal data, like your Social Security and driver’s license numbers. It can even include data about your physical self, like health data – think about how a smartwatch counts and records how many steps you take. While it’s true that you cannot control how each byte of data about you and your family is shared and processed, you are not helpless! In many cases, you can control how you share your data with a few simple steps. Remember, your data is precious, and you deserve to be selective about who you share it with!

Theme #2: For Organizations: Respect Privacy: Respecting the privacy of your customers, staff, and all other stakeholders is critical for inspiring trust and enhancing reputation. According to the Pew Research Center , 79% of U.S. adults report being concerned about the way their data is being used by companies. By being open about how you use data and respecting privacy, you can stand out from your competition.

In addition to a collection of educational materials available for public consumption, NCA is hosting a series of events featuring privacy experts, policymakers and engineers to promote the campaign’s core themes. These include:

Data: The Story of You – On January 24, 2023 at 12:00 PM (ET), experts will discuss best practices around protecting data trails associated with individual users and their families.

Data Privacy Week #PrivacyChat – On January 25, 2023 at 2:00 PM (ET), users can tune into NCA's (@StaySafeOnline) Twitter chat to share top tips, advice and resources for consumers and businesses, as well as connect with other data privacy and security advocates and educators.

Designing a Privacy-First World – On January 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM (ET), experts will convene to discuss why data privacy is becoming a more central issue with each passing year, as well as why the concept must be a key design component for any product, business or society with data privacy in mind.

“Microsoft is delighted to be the lead sponsor of Data Privacy Week 2023, a pivotal year for privacy around the globe,” said Julie Brill, Chief Privacy Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. “To realize the profound benefits of technology we believe organizations and governments need to use data responsibly and recognize privacy as a fundamental human right. With rapidly advancing technology, protecting privacy has never been more important for the long-term success of any organization, including Microsoft.”

Data Privacy Week builds on the success of Data Privacy Day which began in the United States and Canada in January 2008 as an extension of Data Protection Day in Europe. Data Protection Day commemorates the January 28, 1981 signing of Convention 108, the first legally binding international treaty dealing with privacy and data protection.

To become a Data Privacy Week Champion, please visit: https://staysafeonline.org/programs/data-privacy-week/champion/

For more information about NCA’s Data Privacy Week, please visit: https://staysafeonline.org/programs/data-privacy-week/

About National Cybersecurity Alliance

The National Cybersecurity Alliance is a non-profit organization on a mission to create a more secure, interconnected world. We advocate for the safe use of all technology and educate everyone on how best to protect ourselves, our families, and our organizations from cybercrime. We create strong partnerships between governments and corporations to amplify our message and to foster a greater “digital” good. National Cybersecurity Alliance’s core efforts include Cybersecurity Awareness Month (October); Data Privacy Week (Jan. 22-28th); and CyberSecure My Business™, which offers webinars, web resources and workshops to help businesses be resistant to and resilient from cyberattacks. For more information, please visit https://staysafeonline.org .

