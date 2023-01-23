Fuzzy's Vodka Announces Epic Golf Sweepstakes

Win a chance to win the Epic Golf Weekend with the guy everyone wants to sit next to at the Master's Champions Dinner

/EIN News/ -- SELLERSBURG, Ind., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fuzzy's Vodka is announcing the launch of an Epic Golf Weekend Sweepstakes. The winner and three friends will enjoy a weekend of golf at Covered Bridge golf course in Southern Indiana. The highlight of the weekend will be dinner hosted by the guy everyone wants to sit next to at the Masters Champions dinner, Fuzzy Zoeller.

The contest will run through Sunday, April 9, 2023 with the winner being announced Masters Sunday. The winner will be randomly selected from Fuzzy's forecaddie program and announced on social media. There's no purchase necessary; just sign up for the forecaddie program at fuzzyvodka.com.

Fuzzy's is proudly made in the U.S. and was created by PGA golf legend Frank Urban "Fuzzy" Zoeller. Quickly becoming known as one of America's highest quality vodkas, Fuzzy's is an 80-proof vodka crafted from Midwestern corn, distilled five times, and charcoal-filtered ten times. Adding to its distinct flavor profile, a portion of the distillate is rested in new American oak barrels to complete their rare, and extremely unique, process. Fuzzy's Vodka is crisp, clean, certified gluten-free and supports a keto friendly diet.

For more information on Fuzzy's visit https://fuzzyvodka.com.

Can't find Fuzzy's vodka at a store near you? Have it delivered at shopfuzzyvodka.com.

For a full list of terms and conditions, please visit https://fuzzyvodka.com/contesttermsandconditions.

Contact Information:

Paul Massey

info@fuzzyvodka.com

561-373-4810



