Casablanca Stock Exchange Opens in Positive Territory

MOROCCO, January 23 -
Casablanca Stock Exchange (Casablanca), 23/01/2023 (MAP) - The Casablanca Stock Exchange opened in positive territory on Monday, with its flagship index, the MASI, gaining 0.26% to 10,239.3 points (pts).
The MSI 20, an index of the 20 most liquid stocks, and the Casablanca ESG 10, a thematic index that calculates the performance of socially responsible companies, rose by 0.15% to 820.48 pts and 0.33% to 783.54 pts respectively.
MAP : 23 January 2023
