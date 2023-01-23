Indoor Location Market: Current Status, Opportunities, and Future Prospects, High Demand Analysis Report Forecast 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 8.10 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 23.2%, Market Trends

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Indoor Location market size reached USD 8.10 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 23.2% during the forecast period to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing popularity of smartphones and location-based applications is a key factor driving revenue growth of the market. Indoor location technology is required for processes like lean automation and lean robotics in the manufacturing and logistics sectors to track goods, packages, and assets inside buildings for planning and control. Assets and large-volume objects are tracked using a variety of indoor location technologies, including Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID), Wi-Fi, and beacons. Since most manufacturing firms and warehouses install indoor location technologies to enable the micro-level monitoring of assets and objects, ensuring the quality assurance of the product manufactured, the indoor location market finds enormous opportunities in the manufacturing, distribution, and logistics sectors.

However, one of the major obstacles to revenue growth of the indoor location market is a rigid set of laws and regulations. The collecting, sharing, and use of location-based data are constrained by laws and policies including the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA), the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), and the open geospatial consortium. Globally, governments place a high priority on protecting their residents security and privacy, which results in adoption of laws that limit the use of location-based data. The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) of the European Union (EU) is the organization's first effort to protect citizens Personally Identifiable Information (PII). The opportunity provided by GDPR for firms to increase customer trust may help to drive overall business success.

Competitive Landscape:

The latest study provides an insightful analysis of the broad competitive landscape of the global Indoor Location market, emphasizing the key market rivals and their company profiles. A wide array of strategic initiatives, such as new business deals, mergers & acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, technological upgradation, and recent product launches, undertaken by these companies has been discussed in the report. The report analyzes various elements of the market’s competitive scenario, such as the regulatory standards and policies implemented across the industry over recent years. Our team of experts has leveraged several powerful analytical tools, such as Porter’s Five Forces analysis and SWOT analysis, to deliver a comprehensive overview of the global Indoor Location market and pinpoint the fundamental growth trends.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Azitek, CenTrak, Apple Inc., Zebra Technologies, Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, HID Global Corporation, Inpixon, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Mist Systems Inc

Global Indoor Location Market Highlights:

Regional demand estimation and forecast

Product Mix Matrix

R&D Analysis

Cost-Benefit Analysis

Pre-commodity pricing volatility

Supply chain optimization analysis

Technological updates analysis

Raw Material Sourcing Strategy

Competitive Analysis

Mergers & Acquisitions

Location Quotients Analysis

Carbon Footprint Analysis

Patent Analysis

Vendor Management

Key Parameters Analyzed in This Section:

Company Profiles

Gross Revenue

Profit margins

Product sales trends

Product pricing

Industry Analysis

Sales & distribution channels

Regional Segmentation:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific

Key Points Covered in This Section:

Regional contribution

Estimated revenue generation

Vital data and information about the consumption rate in all the leading regional segments

An expected rise in market share

Forecast growth in the overall consumption rate

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The solutions segment is expected to register significant revenue growth of the market. Through the use of indoor location solutions, retailers have been able to enhance customer experiences and provide precise navigation for any objects or locations. With the help of indoor location solutions, businesses can connect those inside large indoor spaces with their partners, brands, and products in a variety of ways that will strengthen their relationships with customers and increase sales.

The remote monitoring & emergency management segment is expected to register substantial revenue growth over the forecast period. The main advantage of remote monitoring is that it makes it possible to track, visualize, and manage resources, environments, and facilities without requiring humans to be on-site.

The transportation & logistics segment is expected to register moderate revenue growth over the forecast period. Adoption of indoor location solutions aids the transportation industry in comprehending consumer behavior and offers valuable information that may help in expanding advertising campaigns, picking the best sites, and improving services.

The market in North America is expected to register considerable growth. North America is expected to have a substantial revenue share of the global market during the forecast period due to growing smartphone adoption and development of IoT technologies in the region.

Market Overview:

The report bifurcates the Indoor Location market on the basis of different product types, applications, end-user industries, and key regions of the world where the market has already established its presence. The report accurately offers insights into the supply-demand ratio and production and consumption volume of each segment.

Segments Covered in this report are:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solutions

Services

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Remote Monitoring & Emergency Management

Indoor Navigation & Maps

Tracking & Tracing Application

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Retail

Oil & Gas

Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Key reasons to buy the Global Indoor Location Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Indoor Location market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

