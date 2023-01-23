Fungicides Market to Cross US$ 30 Billion in Revenues by 2032-end | Key Players- BASF, SE Bayer AG, Syngenta AG and more

Fungicides Market

Global Fungicides 2023 Industry Trends, Sales, Supply, Demand, Analysis & Forecast to 2031

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭

The global Fungicides Market is valued at US$ 18.5 Bn in 2022. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟎 𝐁𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟒.𝟗% 𝐛𝐞𝐭𝐰𝐞𝐞𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐.

Based on crop type, cereals and grains enjoy 41% share of the fungicides industry. North America held 28% share of the global fungicides market share in 2021.

Fungicides are chemical compounds used to control a wide variety of fungal diseases in agricultural, forestry, and horticultural crops. Fungicides are essential for the production of many food crops and ornamental plants, helping increase yields and protect their quality. Fungicides serve as important tools in integrated pest management programs that help limit the need to rely solely on chemical controls.

Fungicide sales are driven by factors such as increasing yield, growing adoption of new technologies, rising demand for organic food products, and increasing global population trends. Favorable government regulations and subsidies are also expected to contribute to the growth of this market.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬-

• 𝐁𝐀𝐒𝐅 𝐒𝐄

• 𝐁𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐆

• 𝐒𝐲𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚 𝐀𝐆

• 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐃𝐨𝐰 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲

• 𝐄.𝐈. 𝐃𝐮𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐭 𝐃𝐞 𝐍𝐞𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐫𝐬 & 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐲

• 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐨𝐯𝐚 𝐀/𝐒

• 𝐍𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐫𝐦 𝐋𝐭𝐝.

• 𝐂𝐡𝐞𝐦𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞

Sulfur is one of the most often used active components in fungicides. In the near future, it is anticipated that the key rules governing the use of fungicides in various countries will impede the growth of the global fungicides market because some fungicides are harmful to human health. However, the worldwide fungicides market is likely to show moderate single-digit growth in the forecast decade.

𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐛𝐲 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐨𝐫𝐲

𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Benzimidazoles

• Triazoles

• Dithiocarbamates

• Chloronitriles

• Phenylamides

• Strobilurins

• Others

𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞:

• Fruits

• Vegetables

• Cereals and Grains

• Oilseeds

• Others

𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America

• Europe

• Latin America

• East Asia

• The Middle East & Africa

• South Asia & Pacific

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐅𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬?

“𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐫𝐨𝐩 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧”

At present, there is an increased demand for fungicides around the world for the protection of crops to ensure higher crop yields. The shrinking arable land and rising demand for food products are estimated to fuel demand avenues in the industry.

“𝐈𝐧𝐜𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐏𝐨𝐩𝐮𝐥𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐨𝐨𝐝 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐬”

There is a significant increase in the global population in recent years. This rising population further stimulates the requirement for food products to meet their daily requirements.

“𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐠𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐅𝐮𝐧𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐝𝐞𝐬”

In addition, growing concerns to control many diseases among plants are expected to drive demand avenues in the industry. Further, the development of novel organic fungicides is also helpful for industry players to get a competitive edge in the market while providing effective solutions to consumers.

