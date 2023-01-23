Digital Diabetes Management Market: A Comprehensive Industry Analysis Research report Forecast 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Market Size – USD 13.6 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.0%, Market Trends – Advent of technologically advanced cloud-based digital tools

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the most recent Emergen Research analysis, the global digital diabetes management market is expected to reach USD 13.6 billion in 2021, with a revenue CAGR of 12.0% during the forecast period. Increasing diabetes and obesity prevalence worldwide, rising demand for medical devices, management apps such as glucose tracking apps and wearables, and the introduction of technologically innovative cloud-based digital tools and solutions are some of the key factors driving revenue growth in the digital diabetes management market.

Digital health management is becoming more significant in the care of diabetics at all stages of the disease and offers the potential to simplify the difficult chore of managing diabetes on one's own. To meet people's needs across the continuum of care, digital diabetes management Solutions entails clinical programs, services, and integrated technology. These options make participant participation simpler, promote greater commitment, and point participants in the direction of better outcomes. Digital diabetes management has been significantly impacted by the creation of smartphone applications that allow users to monitor their blood sugar levels, nutrition, physical activity, sleep cycle, and other data at their fingertips. Digital technologies for managing diabetes are available to assist with blood sugar monitoring, keeping track of dietary and lifestyle data, improving medical results, and maintaining healthy blood sugar levels. In order to create a complete picture, it compiles relevant data from diabetes care devices, such as glucose monitoring software, insulin data, health and fitness trackers, and other systems. It also provides recommendations and customized glucose forecasts. As a result, the demand for digital solutions for tracking and monitoring blood glucose levels is growing, which is fueling the demand for digital diabetes management and driving revenue growth of the market.

A recent trend in the market is the advent of technologically innovative cloud-based digital tools and solutions for diabetes management. The introduction of technologically innovative cloud-based digital tools and solutions is a recent development in the market that is assisting in the rise of revenue for the digital diabetes management market. Artificial Intelligence (AI) algorithms used in digital technologies and electronic healthcare, as well as their analysis, present a significant opportunity to reevaluate diabetes since they are expected to have a significant impact on all aspects of the disease, from prevention to research to treatment and support.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

The leading market contenders listed in the report are:

Medtronic plc, Abbott Laboratories, Novo Nordisk A/S, DexCom, Inc, Bayer AG, Eli Lilly and Company, LifeScan IP Holdings, LLC., F Hoffman-La Roche Ltd., Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., Insulet Corporation

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Market Segmentations of the Digital Diabetes Management Market

This market is segmented based on Types, Applications, and Regions. The growth of each segment provides accurate forecasts related to production and sales by Types and Applications, in terms of volume and value for the period between 2022 and 2030. This analysis can help readers looking to expand their business by targeting emerging and niche markets. Market share data is given on both global and regional levels. Regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East Africa. Research analysts assess the market positions of the leading competitors and provide competitive analysis for each company. For this study, this report segments the global Digital Diabetes Management market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Segments Covered in this report are:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Devices

Smart Glucose Control Meter

Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring System

Insulin Pens/Pumps

Others

Applications

Blood Glucose Tracking Apps

Weight & Diet Management Apps

Others

Software & Services

Device Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Wearables

Handheld Devices

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Hospitals & Clinics

Home Care Settings

Diagnostic Centers

Additional information offered by the report:

Along with a complete overview of the global Digital Diabetes Management market, the report provides detailed scrutiny of the diverse market trends observed on both regional and global levels.

The report elaborates on the global Digital Diabetes Management market size and share governed by the major geographies.

It performs a precise market growth forecast analysis, cost analysis, and a study of the micro- and macro-economic indicators.

It further presents a detailed description of the company profiles of the key market contenders.

