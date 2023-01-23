Polylactic Acid Market Revenue, and Demand Analysis Research Report by 2027

Emergen Research Logo

The increasing demand for polylactic acid (PLA) in the packaging sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Polylactic Acid Market Research Report is a detailed document describing recent advancements and developments in the field of Polylactic Acids considering 2019 as the base year and 2020-2027 as the forecast timeframe. The report also studies the growth of the market on a global and regional scale. Supply chain disruptions and economic uncertainty have negatively impacted market growth in several key regions. The report explores the current and future impact of the pandemic and provides insight into the post-pandemic market scenario. The report provides valuable insights into market size, market share, sales channels and distribution networks, market segments, needs, trends and growth prospects. Also included are profiles of established and emerging players, including business overviews, product portfolios, strategic alliances, and business expansion strategies. The current COVID-19 pandemic is expected to have an effect on the growth of the Polylactic Acid industry, primarily as a result of movement restrictions and impact on supply and demand due to lockdowns. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, several sectors of the global market have been affected, and Polylactic Acid will likely be among them. Economic slowdown and dynamic changes in demand will further hinder the growth of the sector. The report covers the impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the overall Polylactic Acid industry.

The global polylactic acid (PLA) Market is projected to be worth USD 5,944.9 Million by 2027, according to a new report by Emergen Research. The market for polylactic acid (PLA), a bioplastic, is experiencing rapid growth attributed to its widespread application in packaging, textile, transport, agriculture, medical, and electronics, among others. Besides, supportive government initiatives and offering subsidies to promote the growth of bioplastics are driving the growth of the market. In 2018, the Japanese Ministry of Environment made an announcement for the inclusion of USD 45.0 million/JPY 5.0 Billion in the FY2019 budget for developing products manufactured from bio-plastics and provide subsidies to firms that make paper substitutes to plastic. The increasing demand for polylactic acid (PLA) in the packaging sector is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. It finds usage in numerous purposes comprising deli/ delicatessen and takeout containers, straws, cold drink cups, and cutlery, among others. Polylactic acid (PLA) is widely deployed for packaging applications attributed to its physical and mechanical characteristics. Commercially polylactic acid (PLA) packages possess features similar to Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) and offer improved mechanical features than polystyrene (PS). Recently, polylactic acid (PLA) finds application in food packaging for products, including fruit and vegetables, which have short shelf-life.

The report offers a complete analysis of the global Polylactic Acid market on a global and regional scale and offers a forecast for the market for 8 years. The report provides extensive coverage of the market drivers, restraints, limitations, growth prospects, threats, opportunities, and current and emerging trends in the market. The report also offers an in-depth analysis of the market players along with their business overview, product portfolio, technological advancements, expansion plans, financial standing, and global position. It also sheds light on the collaborations in the competitive landscape, such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches, brand promotions, corporate and government deals, licensing agreements, and others.

Key companies profiled in the report include:

Teijin Ltd., Thyssenkrupp AG, Synbra Technology BV, Hitachi Ltd., BASF SE, Futerro, Sulzer Ltd., NatureWorks LLC, Zheijiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd., Total Corbion PLA

Regional analysis includes an in-depth study of the key geographical regions to gain a better understanding of the market and provide an accurate analysis. The regional analysis covers North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The regional analysis covers the analysis of key market segments, including revenue, CAGR, import/export, supply and demand ratio, production and consumption ratio, industrial chain analysis, and market dynamics in each region of the geographies.

The report further covers comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a complete understanding of the competitive landscape and scenario of each market player. The report also provides an in-depth analysis of the applications and product types offered in the market.

In addition, the analytical data are presented in a well-organized format in the form of charts, tables, graphs, figures, and diagrams in the report. This makes it easier for readers to comprehend the market scenario in a beneficial way. In addition, the report aims to provide a forward-looking perspective and an instructive conclusion to assist the reader in making profitable business decisions. The report concludes with a comprehensive SWOT and Porter's Five Forces analysis of the segments anticipated to dominate the market, regional bifurcation, estimated market size and share, and more.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Racemic PLLA (Poly-L-lactic Acid)

Regular PLLA (Poly-L-lactic Acid)

PDLA (Poly-D-lactic Acid)

PDLLA (Poly-DL-lactic Acid)

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)

Packaging

Textile

Transport

Agriculture

Electronics

Medical

Others

