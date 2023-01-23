Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Revenue to Cross US$ 2,865.42 million by 2028 with CAGR of 6.2% by The Insight Partners

The cardiac rehabilitation market is predicted to reach US$ 2,865.42 million by 2028 from US$ 1,780.98 million in 2020 it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2%

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our new research study on “Cardiac Rehabilitation Market Forecast to 2027 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Product, Application, and End-User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 2,865.42 million by 2028 from US$ 1,780.98 million in 2020; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2028. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market and factors driving its growth. The growth of the cardiac rehabilitation market is mainly attributed to the factors such as rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases and growing adoption of tele-cardiac rehabilitation. However, the high cost of cardiac rehabilitation equipment hinders the market growth.

Get PDF Sample Copy of this Report https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPHE100000851/

Key Players Analysis- Halma plc; OMRON Corporation; AVECINNA; Koninklijke Philips N.V; General Electric Company; Core Health & Fitness, LLC; Peloton Interactive, Inc; Resideo Technologies, Inc; ergoline GmbH; and HealthCare International are among the leading companies operating in the cardiac rehabilitation market.

Based on application, the cardiac rehabilitation market is segmented into angioplasty, coronary artery disease, cardiomyopathy, cholesterol management, diabetes, and lung transplant. The angioplasty segment held the largest market share in 2020 and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The increasing number of angioplasties is contributing to the market growth for this segment. For instance, as per the AHA 2019 Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics, around 480,000 patients underwent percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) in the US in 2014.

Speak to Our Analyst at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPHE100000851

The report segments the cardiac rehabilitation market as follows:

By Product

Treadmill

Elliptical Trainer

Stationary Bicycle

Blood Pressure Monitor

Rower

Heart Rate Monitor

Stabilization Balls

Others

By Application

Angioplasty

Coronary Artery Disease

Cardiomyopathy

Cholesterol Management

Diabetes

Lung Transplant

By End User

Cardiac Rehabilitation Centers

Home Healthcare

Specialty Hospitals

Hospitals

Others

Order a Copy of this report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPHE100000851/?utm_source=einpresswire&utm_medium=10396

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, and Chemicals

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please