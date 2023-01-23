Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. Appoints Director Donald Gilbert to Lead Illegal Trading Task Force

/EIN News/ -- New York, NY, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that at a special meeting of its board of directors (the “Board”) held this weekend, the Board appointed Donald Gilbert (who has been a member of GTII’s Board for 20 years) to lead a newly created task force that will investigate illegal trading in GTII’s shares (the “Task Force”).



Mr. Gilbert is a veteran and had a 35-year career as a special agent with the Department of Treasury and the Justice Department, which the Board believes will greatly assist the Task Force in interfacing with the appropriate authorities regarding any potential evidence of illegal trading activity in GTII’s shares discovered by the Task Force. The Task Force will also include the legal teams of Christian Levine Law Group and Warshaw Burstein, LLP, along with ShareIntel, which provides access and insight into broker-dealer, clearing firm and shareholder position movements that allow public companies to proactively track equity flows and identify suspicious, aberrant and/or unusual trading activity.

The activities of the Task Force will include:

Identifying and analyzing potentially unlawful and manipulative trading activity by market participants, including market makers, brokers, and hedge funds.

Evaluating and making recommendations to the Board regarding legal actions against any market participants reasonably believed to be involved in any unlawful trading activity in GTII’s shares.

Evaluating and making recommendations to the Board regarding the presentation of evidence regarding potential unlawful trading activity in GTII’s shares to the appropriate governmental and regulatory authorities.

Performing other activities and making other recommendations to the Board that the Task Force deems appropriate to protect the interests of GTII’s shareholders.

