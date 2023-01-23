Fitochem Supports The Cause For Regulations To Be Set For Better Agricultural Practices
Fertilizers play a vital role in the agricultural sector. Without them, nature struggles to nourish the soil and replenish the nutrients.NAUCALPAN DE JUáREZ, MEXICO, MEXICO, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fertilizers play a vital role in the agricultural sector. Without them, nature struggles to nourish the soil and replenish the nutrients. The EU has been in charge of regulating organic production, labeling and controls for a long time now.
But as the times change so do the laws and regulations. A new Bio Regulation challenges and also contributes towards the betterment of rules in all aspects. And Fitochem sincerely supports it. This new set of rules is made to ensure that all the farmers are brought together on the same page and that all the organic food was of the same good quality. With the pandemic, a lot of things were given a pause and with the new EU Bio (organic) regulation No. 2018/848, the aim is to let every farmer grow.
But with unjustified use of fertilizers, the agricultural results may show varied changes. It is only with the right practices that growth and nourishment can be achieved.
Fitochem believes it is our duty to understand the aspect of soil. Given the tremendous growth in this very sector, it becomes a necessity to teach and help all the farmers associated to benefit and also benefit others. The new regulation was made effective from January 01, 2021 and is making progress steadily.
The owners of Fitochem are very keen to help others become a resourceful resource to others and also contribute to others’ welfare.
Victor Flores
Fitochem
+55 55 2625-4136
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other