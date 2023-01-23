Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,643 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,045 in the last 365 days.

Fitochem Supports The Cause For Regulations To Be Set For Better Agricultural Practices

Fitochem

Fertilizers play a vital role in the agricultural sector. Without them, nature struggles to nourish the soil and replenish the nutrients.

NAUCALPAN DE JUáREZ, MEXICO, MEXICO, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fertilizers play a vital role in the agricultural sector. Without them, nature struggles to nourish the soil and replenish the nutrients. The EU has been in charge of regulating organic production, labeling and controls for a long time now.

But as the times change so do the laws and regulations. A new Bio Regulation challenges and also contributes towards the betterment of rules in all aspects. And Fitochem sincerely supports it. This new set of rules is made to ensure that all the farmers are brought together on the same page and that all the organic food was of the same good quality. With the pandemic, a lot of things were given a pause and with the new EU Bio (organic) regulation No. 2018/848, the aim is to let every farmer grow.

But with unjustified use of fertilizers, the agricultural results may show varied changes. It is only with the right practices that growth and nourishment can be achieved.

Fitochem believes it is our duty to understand the aspect of soil. Given the tremendous growth in this very sector, it becomes a necessity to teach and help all the farmers associated to benefit and also benefit others. The new regulation was made effective from January 01, 2021 and is making progress steadily.

The owners of Fitochem are very keen to help others become a resourceful resource to others and also contribute to others’ welfare.

Victor Flores
Fitochem
+55 55 2625-4136
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Fitochem Supports The Cause For Regulations To Be Set For Better Agricultural Practices

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Food & Beverage Industry, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.