Personalized Therapy Biosimulation Market Size Worth $3,164.1 Mn and Growing at a CAGR of 14.6% by 2028

Increasing number of drug relapse and drug resistance cases and application of QSP in drug development processes are some key factors driving market

Personalized Therapy Biosimulation Market Size – USD 1,061.7 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 14.6%, Market Trends –Increasing focus on developing AI-based biosimulation platforms ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global personalized therapy biosimulation market size reached USD 1,061.7 Million in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 14.6%, during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rising incidence of drug relapse and drug resistance cases and increasing application of quantitative system pharmacology in drug development processes are some key factors driving global personalized therapy biosimulation market revenue growth.

Drug development is a lengthy, complex, multifaceted, and costly process, with high failure rates and fewer number of drugs receiving U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval. The low success rate, increasing R&D expenditure, rising incidence of drug resistance in cancer, epilepsy, and tuberculosis among others are some factors driving rising need for incorporating biosimulation technique for the development of new generation of drugs. Majority of patients show resistance to novel targeted drugs or classical chemotherapeutic agents and do not respond to standard cancer treatment options such as chemotherapy and radiation therapy, thereby leading to higher cancer recurrence rate.

Personalized Therapy Biosimulation Market : Competitive Landscape

Rising strategic collaborations between significant players of the Personalized Therapy Biosimulation Market is expanding the market scope and is one of the key business strategies adopted by the prominent players. Manufacturers and vendors in emerging countries are actively investing in the market to develop advanced technology, which is, in turn, expected to drive the growth of the market over the projected period.

Some major players in the market research report include, Cellworks Group Inc., Certara USA Inc., Simulation Plus Inc., Schrodinger Inc., In Silico Biosciences Inc., Genedata AG, Physiomics plc, Insilico Biotechology AG, Chemical Computing Group ULC (CCG), and Evidera Inc.

The report, additionally, offers a comprehensive SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape of the industry. It also covers strategies adopted by prominent players such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, product launches, and brand promotions, among others. The report aims to offer the readers a holistic understanding of the relevant features of the industry.

Emergen Research has segmented the global personalized therapy biosimulation market on the basis of product, therapeutic area, application end-use, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Software

Services

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Oncology

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Drug Development

Drug Discovery

Others

Personalized Therapy Biosimulation Market Segmentation based on Regions:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

