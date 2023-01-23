Gas Sensors Market is Set To Fly High in Years to Come by Top Leading Key Company : Alphasense , ABB, Nemoto & Co., Ltd.

Emergen Research Logo

Rising usage of gas sensors in various end-use industries and increasing integration of gas sensors in HVAC systems

Gas Sensors Market Size – USD 1.30 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 8.81%, Market Trends – High demand for integration of gas sensors in smart buildings and HVAC systems” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Gas Sensors Market size was USD 1.30 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 8.81% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. The rising need for safety and health monitoring in both households and offices are major factors projected to support market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. Homes must have Carbon Monoxide (CO) monitors as they are used to monitor emissions from gas-fired boilers, domestic coal/log fires, and wood burners. CO detectors are also used to detect fires in residential and commercial settings, including biomass milling activities and storage silos, and also control ventilation in indoor parking garages. Gas appliances employ leak detectors for both natural and LPG gas.

Demand for gas sensors is also surging in the healthcare sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The biotechnology industry uses oxygen incubators and anaerobic workstations, and oxygen sensors are also used in medical ventilation equipment, food packaging, greenhouses, fire detection, combustion monitoring in fuel cell systems, flue gas emission monitoring, and air monitoring for oxygen deficiency, which is required for workers in enclosed or confined spaces such as storage areas, pipes, sewers, and tunnels due to the lack of oxygen.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Amphenol Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Dynament Ltd., Senseair - An Asahi Kasei Group Company, Membrapor, Alphasense, ABB, Nemoto & Co., Ltd., GfG Gas Detection UK Ltd., Robert Bosch LLC, and Teledyne FLIR LLC.

Emergen Research has segmented the global gas sensors market on the basis of type, gas type, product, technology, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Portable

Fixed

Gas Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Volatile Organic Compounds (VOC)

Nitrogen Oxide (NOx)

Carbon Monoxide (CO)

Hydrogen Sulfide (H2S)

Sulfur Dioxide (SO2)

Methane (CH4)

Ammonia (NH3)

Oxygen

Others

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Gas Detectors

MEMS Pellistors

Air Cleaners

Consumer Devices

Metal Oxide

Optical gas Sensor

Others

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Infrared

Electrochemical

Photoionization Detection (PID)

Catalytic

Solid-State/Metal-Oxide-Semiconductors (MOS)

Laser

Zirconia

Others

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Transportation & Automotive

Food & Beverage

Building Automation & Smart Cities

Water & Wastewater Treatment

Oil & Gas Industry

Power Stations

Healthcare

Metal & Chemical Industry

Others

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2022 - 2030 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Geographical Analysis:

The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the current growth prospects for the regional segments of the Gas Sensors market. It further gauges their revenue share for the forecast period. Furthermore, the report analyzes the year-on-year growth rate of the market in these regions for the forecast period. The leading geographic regions covered in this report are as follows:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Key Points of the Geographical Analysis:

Data and information related to the consumption rate in each region

Estimated increase in the consumption rate

Proposed growth of the market share of each region

Geographical contribution to market revenue

Expected growth rate of the regional markets

