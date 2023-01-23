Biostimulants Market Business Opportunities, Survey, Growth Analysis And Industry Outlook

Emergen Research Logo

Limited entry barriers resulting in the entry of players of different tiers is a key factor driving biostimulants market revenue growth

Market Size – USD 3.28 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 12.1%, Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global biostimulants market size reached USD 3.28 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Technological advancements in biostimulant production are an important factor driving market revenue growth. Manufacturers have the chance to develop innovative brands within biostimulant categories because of technological advancements in the industry. The use of biostimulants as stimulators of plant growth is gaining momentum in the agricultural sector. Initially, only high-value crops like ornamentals and plantation crops were treated with biostimulants, in addition to vegetable and fruit crops. As a complement to fertilizers, they are now deployed to stimulate the absorption of nutrients by conventional food crops including maize, wheat, and rice, where they play an important role in the production of food. Climate change's consequences are felt owing to an increase in the frequency of tropical cyclones, an uneven distribution of rainfall that causes brief dry conditions, and higher temperatures. It is getting harder to provide food security as the population grows owing to the significant impact of climate change on agricultural productivity. Farmers across the globe are adopting different types of strategies to enhance their agricultural productivity and seaweed-based biostimulants have shown enormous potential for mitigating climate change effects by imparting drought tolerance to crops which are expected to drive revenue growth of the market.

The latest market intelligence study, called “Global Biostimulants Market Forecast to 2030,” jots down some of the most prominent growth potentials of the global Biostimulants market. The report is primarily targeted at the industry stakeholders looking to capitalize on this report’s contents to make improved business decisions. The report is further intended to help the readers gain vital insights into the global market, particularly the prevailing growth opportunities and competitive scenario. The insightful data & information provided by this report are gathered from various primary and secondary sources.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

Seaweed extracts segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. Fresh seaweeds are used as a source of organic materials and as fertilizer. Polysaccharides laminarin, alginates, and carrageenan, as well as their by-products, are among the purified components and seaweed extracts that are used commercially. It has been reported that seaweed extracts can increase plant growth and yield, build environmental stress tolerance, increase soil nutrient intake, and improve antioxidant properties. Seaweed extracts also contain major and minor nutrients, amino acids, vitamins, cytokinins, auxin, and substances that are similar to growth-promoting substances like abscisic acid and auxin which is driving revenue growth of the segment.

Liquid segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2021. To facilitate simpler application and transportation, biostimulants are typically offered in liquid form. Liquid form enhances nutrient intake, speeds up leaf nutrition absorption, and improves cellular activity which is driving segment revenue growth.

The soil treatment segment accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Biostimulants increases plant growth, vigor, yield, and output while also enhancing soil health and nutrient usage. Nutrient availability is increased and root development is favored as a result of biostimulant substances capacity to cause nutrient buildup in the soil. Plowing and other conventional agricultural methods like leaving soils exposed have often harmed the soil and depleted its vital organic matter reserves. Biostimulants are useful in this situation since they increase soil biological activity which are key factors driving revenue growth of the segment.

Market in North America accounted for a moderate revenue share in 2021. Increasing research & development and innovation in this region are driving the market revenue growth. For instance, on 10 November 2021, Corteva Agriscience launched its first nutrient efficiency biostimulant, Utrisha N, giving Canadian farmers a naturally derived biological tool to effectively manage their nitrogen investment, and reduce their carbon footprint and provide crops access to nitrogen all season long. A naturally occurring bacteria called Utrisha N works by absorbing nitrogen from the air and transforming it into a form that plants can use. This improves plant growth and resistance by giving crops a steady source of nitrogen throughout their whole life cycle.

On 4 July 2021, Valagro, a leader in the discovery, manufacture, and distribution of biostimulants and specialized nutrients for crops, announced the introduction of Talete in five more countries. This occasion is a significant follow-up to Talete's first-ever worldwide market debut in 2020.

The leading contenders in the global Biostimulants market are listed below:

BASF SE, UPL, Valagro, THE GOWAN GROUP, FMC Corporation, ILSA S.p.A. Via Quinta Strada, Rallis India Limited, Haifa Negev technologies, ADAMA Ltd, EBIC

Emergen Research has segmented global Biostimulants market on the basis of active ingredient, form, mode of application, and region:

Form Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Liquid

Dry

Mode of Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Foliar

Soil Treatment

Seed treatment

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

UAE

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

Rest of MEA

Regional Outlook of the Biostimulants Market

The global Biostimulants market has been categorized into several important geographical regions, including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In this section, authors of the report have studied the presence of the global Biostimulants market across major geographies. Moreover, the estimated market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other crucial elements of each regional segment have been detailed in the report.

Key reasons to buy the Global Biostimulants Market report:

The latest report comprehensively studies the global Biostimulants market size and provides useful inference on numerous aspects of the market, such as the current business trends, market share, product offerings, and product share.

The report offers an insightful analysis of the regional outlook of the market.

It offers a detailed account of the end-use applications of the products & services offered by this industry.

The report holistically covers the latest developments taking place in this industry. Therefore, it lists the most effective business strategies implemented by the market rivals for ideal business expansion.

The report also provides an extensive analysis of the key market elements, such as drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro and macro-economic factors. The exhaustive SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis included in the report are intended to help the reader tactfully formulate business growth strategies. Strategic recommendations for the established market players assist them in fortifying their financial positions in the market.

Thank you for reading our report. For further information regarding the report or to get a customized copy of it, please connect with us. We will make sure you receive a report perfectly tailored to your needs.

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

