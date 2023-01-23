Exploring Facial Treatment Market: Size, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Emergen Research Logo

Facial Treatment Market Growth – at a CAGR of 7.44%, Market Trends – Increasing demand for handheld face treatment devices from Europe

Rapid advancements and innovation in face treatment technologies and increasing use of face treatment products to be more presentable are key factors driving market revenue growth ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global facial treatment market size was USD 1,007.1 Million in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 7.44% during the forecast period, according to the latest analysis by Emergen Research. Growing advancements in facial treatment technologies and increasing demand for face treatments among women to look youthful and more presentable are major factors driving market revenue growth between 2021 and 2030. In addition, rising innovation and launch of new and advanced skin treatment products are also expected to drive revenue growth of the facial treatment market in the coming years. For example, on 07 January 2022, Obagi, a scientifically based skin care company launched Skintrinsiq, its first foray into the market for skin care devices. This device uses InfuseIQ Technology to eliminate impurities from skin and increase uptake of Obagi products through customized skin care procedures.

An Emergen Research report of 250 pages features 194 tables, 189 charts, and graphics. Our new study is ideal for anyone who wants to learn about the global Facial Treatment market commercially and deeply, as well as to analyze the market segments in depth. With the help of our recent study, you can analyze the entire regional and global market for Facial Treatment. To increase market share, you must obtain financial analysis of the entire market and its segments. Our research suggests there are significant opportunities in this rapidly expanding market for energy storage technology. Look at how you might take advantage of these revenue-generating opportunities. Additionally, the research will help you develop growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and improve business productivity by enabling you to make better strategic decisions.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

The laser-based devices segment is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR during the forecast period. To treat a variety of skin conditions, lasers have been hailed as a miraculous cosmetic enhancement technique because their beam softly vaporizes skin tissues. Laser devices are used to treat a variety of skin conditions such as pigmentation, wrinkles, fine lines, age spots, freckles, unwanted tattoos, acne scars, birthmarks, blemishes, seal blood vessels, spider veins, droopy, dry, sagging eyelid skin and dark circles, improve crow’s feet around eyes, pucker marks, frown lines, brown spots, uneven skin color, uneven skin tone and texture, smokers’ line, skin tightening, unwanted hair, skin tissue incision, and vascular lesions, which is expected to drive revenue growth of this segment.

The Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) therapy segment is expected to register a steady growth rate during the forecast period. It is used to treat torn tendons and is now widely employed to treat skin injuries as well. PRP was initially used by doctors to hasten healing process following jaw or plastic surgery. Due to lengthy recovery durations associated with treatments on these tissues, post-surgical PRP injections have now been expanded to assist in healing of muscles, tendons, and ligaments.

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021 due to rising demand for face treatments among women. Rapid growth rate of the North American market is attributed to high purchasing power of working professionals and expansion of company operations by well-known organizations.

On 10 January 2022, Theravant Corporation's announced that its TheraClear System assets will be acquired by STRATA Skin Sciences, which is a medical technology company committed to creating, commercializing, and distributing cutting-edge technologies for treatment of dermatologic disorders. Theravant creates and sells a cutting-edge, FDA-approved system for in-office treatment of numerous prevalent types of acne.

With our new report, you are less likely to fall behind in knowledge or miss out on opportunities. See how our work could benefit your research, analyses, and decisions. Emergen Research study is for everybody needing commercial analyses for the Facial Treatment Market, 2022 to 2030, market-leading companies. You will find data, trends and predictions.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Lutronic, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Strata Skin Sciences, Cutera, Lumenis Be Ltd., Sciton, Cynosure, Venus Concept, Neoasia, and Fotona

Global Facial Treatment Market Report - Segmental Analysis:

Device Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

LED Devices

IPL Devices

Ultrasound Devices

Laser-based Devices

RF Devices

Others

Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Platelet-Rich Plasma Therapy

Radiofrequency (RF) Skin Tightening

Microneedling

Ultherapy

Chemical peel

Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2019–2030)

Beauty Clinics

Dermatology Clinics

Parlor & Salons

Key Geographies Profiled in the Report:

North America(the U.S., Mexico, and Canada)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Europe(the U.K., France, Germany, and Rest of Europe)

Latin America(Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

The report provides an extensive analysis of the current and future trends in the global minimally invasive surgical systems market to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

A detailed analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the growth of the minimally invasive surgical systems market is provided.

Extensive analysis of key segments demonstrates the types of energy devices, access equipment, and visualization & documentation systems used in minimally invasive surgeries.

A comprehensive analysis of the geographical landscape provides detailed information about various regions across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report offers a competitive landscape of the minimally invasive surgical systems market to assist players to gain insights into the competition scenario. Key companies operating in the market are profiled to provide valuable insights.

Thank you for reading our report. To inquire about customization or any query about the report, please get in touch with us. Our team will make sure the report is best suited to your needs. Emergen Research also offers a country-wise customized report as per clients’ needs.

