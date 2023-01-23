Artificial Intelligence Engineering Market : A Breakdown of the Industry by Technology, Application, and Geography

Emergen Research Logo

Rapid adoption of automation in various sectors and increase in private investment for R&D of AI are some key factors driving market revenue growth

Artificial Intelligence Engineering Market Size – USD 8.05 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 41.2%, Market Trend – Increasing demand for intelligent automation in various sectors” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineering Market size reached USD 8.05 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 41.2% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid adoption of automation in various sectors is expected to support market revenue growth during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in private investment for R&D of AI is expected to boost market growth.

Adoption of automation in various sectors involves integrating automation with various business operations and thereby reducing manual labor significantly. It also involves automation of data collection and preprocessing, which is another major factor driving growth of the global AI engineering market revenue.

In order to develop AI systems that are in line with human needs for mission objectives, the field of research and practise known as "AI Engineering" incorporates the disciplines of systems engineering, software engineering, computer science, and human-centered design.The report offers a comprehensive overview of the market along with details about market size, market share, revenue growth, and top companies. The report covers all crucial and essential information related to global Artificial Intelligence Engineering market to help readers, investors, clients to gain a thorough understanding of the market and invest accordingly. Various advanced statistical tools such as SWOT analysis or Porter’s Five Forces are used in the report.

To Understand Latest Key Trends, Download Sample Report Of Artificial Intelligence Engineering Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/941

Some Key Highlights

Software segment revenue is expected to grow at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, due to rising demand for enterprise AI software that mimics human behavior by learning various data patterns and insights, and also helps in decision-making.

On-cloud segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period, due to availability of virtual machines with powerful Graphics Processing Units (GPUs), which enable the user to perform advanced computation.

North America is expected to account for a larger revenue share in the global AI engineering market over the forecast period as compared other regional markets, due to robust presence of international and domestic AI solution providers for large enterprises, such as Google LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc., and Oracle Corporation, among others.

The report further studies the key companies operating in the industry and their company profiles, product portfolio, expansion strategies, and strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, and joint ventures, among others. It also offers insights into their market reach and global position, along with highlights about their achievements and financial standings.

Major Players/Manufacturers profiled in the report are:

Google LLC, International Business Machines Corporation, Intel Corporation, Baidu, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Salesforce.com, Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Meta Platforms, Inc., Siemens AG, and Nvidia Corporation.

To know more about the report, visit @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/artificial-intelligence-engineering-market

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global AI engineering market on the basis of solutions, technology, end-use, deployment, and region:

Solutions Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Hardware

Software

Services

Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Supervised Learning

Unsupervised Learning

Reinforcement Learning

Natural Language Processing

Speech Recognition

Optical Character Recognition (OCR)

Semantic Search

Sentiment Analysis

Computer Vision

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

Healthcare

Automotive & Transportation

Agriculture

IT

Business Management

Manufacturing

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2030)

On-cloud

On-premises

A closer look at the aspects including but not limited to market segmentation by the end-user, end-use, geography, type, and application forms an integral part of the research report. In addition, in-depth analysis of critical factors such as spending capability, gross margin, business environment and profit for the forecast period 2022 - 2030 holds critical information and is based on curated facts and logical arguments. Importantly, validation of statistics recent acquisitions and mergers, collaborations and product launches serve as testimonials for stakeholders, field marketing personnel, product manufacturers and business evangelists on how a product will be positioned in the real world in years to come.

Major Regions Covered in the Artificial Intelligence Engineering Market Report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Quick Buy—Artificial Intelligence Engineering Market Research Report At: https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/941

Key Reasons to Buy This Report:

The report presents a thorough examination of the Artificial Intelligence Engineering market, elaborating on its core segments. The report conducts historical and future assessments of the market dynamics and offers precise data in a well-organized order.

The report evaluates the most prominent market growth potentials, dynamic market trends, driving factors, restraints, investment opportunities, and threats.

The report is inclusive of an in-depth study of the industry variables, manufacturers’ value chain, sales volume, market share, competitive landscape, and effective business tactics.

The report further identifies the key regions and segments dominating the market. These regions are foreseen to register fast-paced growth over the forecast duration.

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research

Endoscopic Closure Systems Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/endoscopic-closure-systems-market

Application Program Interface Management Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/application-program-interface-management-market

Electrocardiogram Cables and Lead Wires Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electrocardiogram-cables-and-lead-wires-market

Led Emergency Lighting Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/led-emergency-lighting-market

Diabetic Ketoacidosis Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/diabetic-ketoacidosis-market

5G Networks Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/5g-networks-market

Electric Vehicle ECU Market@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/electric-vehicle-ecu-market

About Us:

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

The global Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineering market size reached USD 8.05 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 41.2%