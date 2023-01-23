5G infrastructure Market : A Breakdown of the Industry by Technology, Application, and Geography

Emergen Research Logo

5G infrastructure Market Size – USD 1.58 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 62.1%, Market Trends – Rising government focus to develop smart cities.

Increasing demand for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connections across various industries and growing demand for mobile data services for improved coverage is driving 5G infrastructure market growth.” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global 5G infrastructure market is expected to reach a market size of USD 75.55 Billion by 2028 and register a high revenue CAGR, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. A key driving factor includes increasing demand for Machine-to-Machine (M2M) connections in various industries. Increasing demand for mobile data services for improved coverage is further expected to fuel growth of the global 5G infrastructure market growth during the forecast period. Rising government focus to develop smart cities is also expected to propel global 5G infrastructure market growth.

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 5G infrastructure Market Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, NEC Corporation, ZTE Corporation, Ericsson AB, Aviat Networks, Inc., Ceragon Networks Ltd., and CommScope Inc.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the 5G infrastructure Market . It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the 5G infrastructure Market , competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the 5G infrastructure Market

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

Increasing implementation of 5G radio access network is driving revenue growth of the hardware segment currently, which is expected to register a significantly high CAGR of 62.2% over the forecast period.

In terms of market share, the sub-6 GHz segment is expected to lead among the other spectrum segments in the global 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period due to rising usage of sub-6 GHz signals for developing smart cities.

Increasing deployment of non-standalone architecture to integrate 5G infrastructure with existing LTE infrastructure is expected to contribute to revenue growth of the non-standalone segment in the global 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period.

In terms of revenue, the enterprise segment is expected to lead among the other end-use segments in the global 5G infrastructure market during the forecast period due to increasing demand for higher bandwidth for virtual meetings.

Factors such as robust presence of domestic and international market players such as Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and ZTE Corporation, among others in countries in Asia Pacific, are resulting in the market in the region accounting for comparatively larger revenue share than other regional markets.

Emergen Research has segmented the global 5G infrastructure market on the basis of component, spectrum, architecture, end-use, and region.

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Services

Support & Maintenance

Implementation & Integration

Consulting

Training & Education

Hardware

Core Network

Radio Access Network

Backhaul & Transport

Spectrum Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

mm Wave

Sub-6 GHz

High Band

Mid Band

Low Band

Architecture Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Standalone

Non-standalone

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2021–2028)

Industrial

Retail

Logistics

Enterprise

Defense

Residential

Government

Energy & Power

Others

Key regions covered in the report:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

