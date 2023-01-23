Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Growth, Share, Price, Trends, Size, Report & Forecast 2023-2028
Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size to Reach a Value of USD 28.23 Billion by 2028SHRIDIAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like disease indication, route of administration, distribution channels, and major regions.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Historical Market Size (2022): USD 20.59 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 5.40%
• Forecast Market Size (2028): USD 28.23 billion
The non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) market is expanding as a result of an increase in geriatric population and growing incidences of chronic pain globally. The elderly population is more vulnerable to conditions like cancer, diabetes, chronic pain, arthritis, and CVDs. Therefore, it is anticipated that the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) market will expand as the global elderly population increases.
Also, rising usage of NSAID for menstrual pain, migraines, toothaches, and headaches as well as expanding the-counter NSAID demand are anticipated to fuel development throughout the projected period. Further, the presence of a wide range of NSAID products and an increase in product approvals and launches are predicted to fuel growth in the upcoming years. Rising incidences of rheumatoid arthritis and other pain-related conditions is anticipated to foster market expansion throughout the course of the forecast period.
The over-the-counter (OTC) availability of various NSAIDs, which is boosting consumer direct purchases, is a key factor propelling the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) market. Prescriptions for NSAIDs are rising as a result of increasing health awareness, accessibility to healthcare services, and significant improvements in healthcare infrastructure. Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug development is anticipated to be fuelled by rising investments to improve the infrastructure for research and development across the pharmaceutical industry during the projected period.
Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Industry Definition and Major Segments
Non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are a class of medications that are used to treat inflammation, fever, and pain while also assisting in the prevention of blood clots. They function as an enzyme inhibitor and are used to treat a variety of aches and pains, including arthritis, back pain, tooth pain, menstrual cramps, and headaches. Common NSAIDs include Ibuprofen, Naproxen, and Celecoxib.
Based on disease indication, the market can be segmented into:
• Arthritis
• Migraine
• Ophthalmic Diseases
• Others
On the basis of route of administration, the market can be bifurcated into:
• Oral
• Parenteral
Based on distribution channels, the market can be divided into:
• Hospital Pharmacy
• Retail Pharmacy
• Online Pharmacy
• Others
On the basis of region, the market can be segmented into:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs (NSAIDs) Market Trends
The market for non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs is predicted to gain momentum over the forecast period as a result of rising health concerns among the populace. Due to the expanding use of NSAIDs as over-the-counter medications worldwide and the rising number of NSAID prescriptions for pain management, the retail pharmacy segment held a significant market share.
Applications in ophthalmic diseases are a growing trend in the non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) market due to the rising incidence of refractive errors, cataracts, and macular degeneration in the geriatric population. Ophthalmic illnesses are also worsening due to improper nutrition and increased screen exposure in the lives of working people. The arthritis disease indications for NSAIDs is anticipated to expand steadily during the forecast period, due to the increase in cases of autoimmune and inflammatory arthritis.
In terms of revenue, North America has accounted for a sizable share of the global non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) market. The existence of a large number of manufacturers and strategic actions made by market participants are some of the main factors fuelling the region’s expansion. Additionally, it is projected that during the forecast period, the prevalence of chronic pain and arthritis would also fuel growth in North America.
Key Market Players
The major players in the global non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) market report are
• Assertio Holdings, Inc.
• Bayer AG
• Amgen Inc
• Lion Corporation
• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
• Novartis AG
• Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analysis the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
