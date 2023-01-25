Lacie Blue Signs Record Deal with Nashville Label, Clinetel Records

Hit songwriter, award-winning musician, Lacie Blue signs record deal with Clinetel Records Hit songwriter, Lacie Blue has had four number one hit songs

Hit songwriter with four number one singles joins the Nashville label, Clinetel Records to record her new EP, produced by veteran hit producer, Stephen Wrench.

I have been truly impressed by Lacie's unique songwriting skills. When she sings her creations, the listener can feel her emotions. I know these songs will become hits that will live on over time.” — Stephen Wrench, CEO and President of Musik and Film