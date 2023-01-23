Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market Size Worth USD 2.30 billion by 2027 | Report by Emergen Research

Emergen Research Logo

According to Emergen Research the Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market is expected to grow USD 2.30 billion by 2027

Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market USD 368.4 Million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 25.6%

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market size was valued at USD 368.4 million in 2019 and is anticipated to reach USD 2.30 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 25.6%., according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market by Vehicle Type (Light Duty Vehicles, Heavy Duty Vehicles, Electric Bikes), By Charger Type (CCS, CHADEMO, Tesla Supercharger), By Installation Type (Portable, Fixed), By Application, By Battery Type, and By Vehicle Technology, Forecasts to 2027

A higher number of ride hailing, route vehicles public transport system are adopting the electric vehicles owing to the higher profit offering. These public transport vehicle owner require fast charging system, which reduces idle time for their vehicle and increase the ability to provide more operational efficacy.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period : 2023-2027

CAGR: 25.6%

Base Year: 2021

Number of Pages: 250

Top Companies Operating in the Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market and Profiled in the Report are:

Advanced Vehicle Manufacturing, Inc.

Delta Electronics, Inc.

EVBox,

ABB,

Blink Charging Co,

ChargePoint, Inc.,

Elmec Inc,

Hong Kong EV Power Limited,

GARO,

Proterra Inc.,

Schneider Electric,

Siemens

Key findings from the report suggest

The market in the Asia Pacific region, in terms of value, contributed to the largest market share of plug-in hybrid PHEV in 2019 and is likely to grow at the fastest rate of 39.8% in the forecast period, attributed to increasing concern towards environmental pollution and government support to promote sustainable mobility.

Heavy duty vehicles are unable to use a similar fast charging infrastructure as the passenger cars. They require bigger battery packs, higher-power stations, and draw more energy and require faster charging systems to charge quickly. This way, the demand for the heavy duty vehicles are deliberately being boosted.

In March 2019, Tesla introduced V3 Supercharging, the next step towards the growth of Tesla’s Supercharger network.

Regional Insights:

By region, North America accounted for the largest market share of the Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market in 2019.The market is projected to see a substantial growth owing to its huge implementation in various areas verticals especially in North American region. Extensive proliferation of the EV fast charging infrastructure especially in the United States and rising investment in the EV charging infrastructure, is anticipated to stimulate demand for the market.

The Asia Pacific region due to its immense rise in the plug-in hybrid electric vehicle for heavy duty applications especially, is expected to accelerate with the fastest growth rate of 28.2% during the projected period 2020 to 2027.

Segments Covered in Report

Vehicle Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Light Duty Vehicles

Heavy Duty Vehicles

Electric Bikes

Others

Charger Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

CCS

CHADEMO

Tesla Supercharger

TYPE-2 (IEC 62196)

Others

Installation Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Portable

Fixed

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Public

Private

Battery Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Lead-Acid

Nickel-Cadmium (Ni-Cd)

Lithium-ion (Li-ion)

Solid State Lithium-ion (SSB)

Vehicle Technology Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs)

Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs)

Table of Content:

Methodology & Sources

Market Definition

Research Scope

Methodology

Research Sources

Primary

Secondary

Paid Sources

Market Estimation Technique

Executive Summary

Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Key Insights

Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

Electric Vehicle Fast Charging System Market Material Segmentation Analysis

Industrial Outlook

Market indicators analysis

Market drivers analysis

Increasing proliferation of heavy duty electric vehicle

Extensive rise in the fast public charging infrastructure

Technological advancement

Market restraints analysis

Unavailability of the sufficient public charging infrastructure

Technological Insights

Regulatory Framework

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Competitive Metric Space Analysis

Price trend Analysis

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

ToC Continue…!

