Clinical Decision Support System Market Size Worth USD 10.74 billion by 2030 | Report by Emergen Research

According to Emergen Research the Clinical Decision Support System Market is expected to grow USD 10.74 billion by 2030

Clinical Decision Support System Market USD 4.48 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.3%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global clinical decision support system market size was USD 4.48 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Clinical Decision Support System Market, By Type (Standalone CDSS, Integrated EHR with CDSS), By Application (Drug Allergy Alerts, Clinical Guidelines, Drug-Drug Interactions, Clinical Reminders), By Delivery Mode, and By Region Forecast to 2030.

A clinical decision support system (CDSS) is a health information technology, provides clinicians, staff, patients, or other individuals with knowledge and person-specific information, to help health and health care. CDSS encompasses a variety of tools to enhance decision-making in the clinical workflow. These tools include computerized alerts and reminders to care providers and patients, clinical guidelines, condition-specific order sets focused patient data reports and summaries, documentation templates, diagnostic support, and contextually relevant reference information, among other tools.

Report Scope:

Forecast Period : 2023-2030

CAGR: 10.3%

Base Year: 2022

Number of Pages: 250

Top Companies Operating in the Electrotherapy Market and Profiled in the Report are:

McKesson Corporation

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

Allscripts Healthcare, LLC.

NXGN Management LLC.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Agfa-Gevaert Group

Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Oracle

Medical Information Technology, Inc.

Carestream Health

General Electric

Some Key Highlights from the Report

The standalone clinical decision supporting system segment accounted for largest share in 2021. Rapid advancements in information technology and their integration in healthcare system is major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. In addition, high adoption rate attributed to its low cost is also driving revenue growth of this segment.

The drug allergy alerts segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to increasing burden of allergies due to drugs, which are highly patient-specific. Prior to administration or dispensing of a drug inside a patient, a systematic assessment of the drug that is suitable for patient must be analyzed. Automated, AI-equipped clinical decision support system devices can notify healthcare professionals, which drug can be allergenic to a particular patient and thus enhance quality of patient care system.

The web-based system segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increased accessibility to a repository of various records and data is driving revenue growth of this segment.

Regional Insights:

The North America market accounted for the largest revenue share than other regional markets in the global clinical decision support system market in 2021

The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Advancement in information technologies in the medical industry is a major factor driving market revenue growth in this region. According to The Office of National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), the U.S. has registered an increase in adoption rate of EHR-equipped clinical decision support system platforms in various fields of the healthcare industry from 2019 to 2021. For example, pediatric health and specialty sectors have experienced an increased adoption rate of 68% and 43%. High adoptions of EHR-equipped CDSS in various healthcare applications are attributed to market revenue growth in this region. Governments in countries in this region are also investing in development of automated healthcare environment largely driven by AI. In addition, governments are launching awareness programs related to various innovative clinical decision support system technologies and creating awareness among hospitals related to usages and advantages of CDSS. For instance, on November 18, 2020, U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced to provide incentives to medical practitioners for using various clinical decision support devices in their diagnoses. CMS has announced to provide incentives for using ContaCT by Viz.ai, Inc. and IDx-DR by Digital Diagnostics Inc. These strategic initiatives are driving market revenue growth in this region.

Segments Covered in Report

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Standalone CDSS

Integrated CPOE with CDSS

Integrated EHR with CDSS

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Drug Allergy Alerts

Clinical Guidelines

Drug-Drug Interactions

Clinical Reminders

Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Web-based systems

Cloud-based systems

On-premises systems

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.

