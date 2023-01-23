Clinical Decision Support System Market Size Worth USD 10.74 billion by 2030 | Report by Emergen Research
According to Emergen Research the Clinical Decision Support System Market is expected to grow USD 10.74 billion by 2030
VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global clinical decision support system market size was USD 4.48 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, according to the latest report by Emergen Research. Clinical Decision Support System Market, By Type (Standalone CDSS, Integrated EHR with CDSS), By Application (Drug Allergy Alerts, Clinical Guidelines, Drug-Drug Interactions, Clinical Reminders), By Delivery Mode, and By Region Forecast to 2030.
A clinical decision support system (CDSS) is a health information technology, provides clinicians, staff, patients, or other individuals with knowledge and person-specific information, to help health and health care. CDSS encompasses a variety of tools to enhance decision-making in the clinical workflow. These tools include computerized alerts and reminders to care providers and patients, clinical guidelines, condition-specific order sets focused patient data reports and summaries, documentation templates, diagnostic support, and contextually relevant reference information, among other tools.
To Get Free Sample PDF Copy of This Report
https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/64
Report Scope:
Forecast Period : 2023-2030
CAGR: 10.3%
Base Year: 2022
Number of Pages: 250
Top Companies Operating in the Electrotherapy Market and Profiled in the Report are:
McKesson Corporation
Siemens Healthcare GmbH
Allscripts Healthcare, LLC.
NXGN Management LLC.
Athenahealth, Inc.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Agfa-Gevaert Group
Wolters Kluwer N.V.
Oracle
Medical Information Technology, Inc.
Carestream Health
General Electric
Quick Buy Clinical Decision Support System Market
https://www.emergenresearch.com/checkout/64
Some Key Highlights from the Report
The standalone clinical decision supporting system segment accounted for largest share in 2021. Rapid advancements in information technology and their integration in healthcare system is major factor driving revenue growth of this segment. In addition, high adoption rate attributed to its low cost is also driving revenue growth of this segment.
The drug allergy alerts segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. This can be attributed to increasing burden of allergies due to drugs, which are highly patient-specific. Prior to administration or dispensing of a drug inside a patient, a systematic assessment of the drug that is suitable for patient must be analyzed. Automated, AI-equipped clinical decision support system devices can notify healthcare professionals, which drug can be allergenic to a particular patient and thus enhance quality of patient care system.
The web-based system segment accounted for a significant revenue share in 2021. Increased accessibility to a repository of various records and data is driving revenue growth of this segment.
Regional Insights:
The North America market accounted for the largest revenue share than other regional markets in the global clinical decision support system market in 2021
The North America market accounted for largest revenue share in 2021. Advancement in information technologies in the medical industry is a major factor driving market revenue growth in this region. According to The Office of National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC), the U.S. has registered an increase in adoption rate of EHR-equipped clinical decision support system platforms in various fields of the healthcare industry from 2019 to 2021. For example, pediatric health and specialty sectors have experienced an increased adoption rate of 68% and 43%. High adoptions of EHR-equipped CDSS in various healthcare applications are attributed to market revenue growth in this region. Governments in countries in this region are also investing in development of automated healthcare environment largely driven by AI. In addition, governments are launching awareness programs related to various innovative clinical decision support system technologies and creating awareness among hospitals related to usages and advantages of CDSS. For instance, on November 18, 2020, U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) announced to provide incentives to medical practitioners for using various clinical decision support devices in their diagnoses. CMS has announced to provide incentives for using ContaCT by Viz.ai, Inc. and IDx-DR by Digital Diagnostics Inc. These strategic initiatives are driving market revenue growth in this region.
Segments Covered in Report
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Standalone CDSS
Integrated CPOE with CDSS
Integrated EHR with CDSS
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Drug Allergy Alerts
Clinical Guidelines
Drug-Drug Interactions
Clinical Reminders
Delivery Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
Web-based systems
Cloud-based systems
On-premises systems
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Benelux
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Rest of APAC
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of LATAM
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
South Africa
Turkey
Rest of Middle East & Africa
Table of Content:
Methodology & Sources
Market Definition
Research Scope
Methodology
Research Sources
Primary
Secondary
Paid Sources
Market Estimation Technique
Executive Summary
Summary Snapshot, 2022–2030
Key Insights
Clinical Decision Support System Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis
Clinical Decision Support System Market Segmentation Analysis
Industrial Outlook
Market indicators analysis
Market drivers’ analysis
High demand for modern and integrated medical devices
Increasing governmental regulations and initiatives for development
Market restraint analysis
Data security concerns related to cloud-based clinical decision support systems
Lack of skilled information technology professionals in the healthcare sector
Technological Insights
Regulatory Framework
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Competitive Metric Space Analysis
Price Trend Analysis
Covid-19 Impact Analysis
ToC Continue…!
Ask for Customization
https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/64
Look Over transcripts provided by Emergen Research
Biologics Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/biologics-market
Clinical Biomarkers Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/clinical-biomarkers-market
Minimally Invasive Biopsy Technologies Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/minimally-invasive-biopsy-technologies-market
Molecular Diagnostics Market: https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/molecular-diagnostics-market
Thank you for reading our report. Please get in touch with us if you have any query regarding the report or its customization. Our team will ensure the report is best suited to your needs.
About Us:
Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyse consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.
Eric Lee
Emergen Research
+ +91 90210 91709
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn