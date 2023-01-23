Global Statistics on STATCOM UPS Market Conditions and Research Study, 2023-2033

Global Statistics on STATCOM UPS Market

Major players profiled in the report include General Electric, Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), NR Energy Solutions, ABB India Limited, Crompton Greaves

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introduction: Global STATCOM UPS Market

The Global STATCOM UPS Market is set to experience robust growth over the forecast period, according to a new market analysis. STATCOM (Static Synchronous Compensator) is an advanced form of power-electronic based shunt compensation device that is used in power systems for voltage regulation and stabilization. STATCOMs are gaining traction in the industrial sector due to their ability to reduce harmonic distortion, improve power factor, provide dynamic reactive support and enhance system stability. Increasing investments toward development of efficient and reliable power supply systems are expected to drive demand for STATCOM UPS products in the coming years.

Further, a growing focus on developing energy-efficient solutions along with increasing investments towards renewable sources of electricity will also fuel market growth over the forecast period.

In-Depth Study of TOC and Direct acquire Report at https://market.us/purchase-report/?report_id=40955

Regional Analysis: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific

The global STATCOM UPS market is projected to grow in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. In North America, the United States has been expected to account for the largest regional share of the STATCOM UPS market due to increased investments in renewable energy sources such as wind and solar. As a result, there is an increasing demand for STATCOM UPS systems that are used in power transmission networks. Furthermore, rising electricity prices have pushed domestic companies towards reliable and efficient solutions that help manage energy consumption better.

In Europe, countries such as Germany and France are investing heavily into modernizing their existing infrastructure which has boosted the need for STATCOM UPS systems. Additionally, various government initiatives have been launched to promote adoption of these devices across the region leading to a surge in demand.

To get a glance at what our report offers, ask for a report brochure here https://market.us/report/statcom-ups-market/#request-sample

Market Dynamics: Drivers, Restraints

The global STATCOM UPS market is driven by various factors. The significant rise in demand for efficient electrical grids and the need to reduce power outages has propelled the growth of the market. Additionally, increasing investments in renewable energy sources coupled with government initiatives to promote energy efficiency have also boosted the growth of this market.

On the other hand, high capital costs and operational complexities associated with these systems are hindering their adoption, thus acting as restraints on this market. The lack of awareness among people regarding these systems is another major factor limiting its penetration in certain regions across the globe. Moreover, stringent regulations related to electricity distribution are further hampering its growth in mature markets like Europe and North America.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the global STATCOM UPS Market. The sudden and unprecedented rise in cases of the virus resulted in wide-scale lockdowns, the closure of manufacturing units, and disrupted supply chains worldwide. This in turn caused a sharp decline in production and sale of STATCOM UPS globally.

Furthermore, distribution channels for these products came to a standstill due to travel restrictions that were imposed by multiple governments around the world. This has further dented consumer demand for STATCOM UPS as customers are unable to physically visit retail stores for purchases. In addition, the mounting financial pressure on consumers is resulting in reduced spending power which is another major factor curtailing growth prospects of this market.

To Know More about the Assumptions in this report: https://market.us/report/statcom-ups-market

Key Market Segments

Type

Gate Turn-Off Thyristors (GTO) STATCOM

Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) STATCOM

Application

Power Substations

Automobile Industry

Oil & Gas

Mining

Key Market Players included in the report:

General Electric

Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL)

NR Energy Solutions

ABB India Limited

Crompton Greaves Limited

Schneider Electric

Mitsubishi Electric

Signotron India

Veeral Controls

Power One Micro Systems

Conclusion

The global STATCOM UPS market is rapidly growing due to the increasing need of reliable and quality power supply. Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) systems have become an essential part of modern power continuity solutions, providing increased reliability and efficiency. The Static Synchronous Compensator (STATCOM) UPS technology is being adopted as a reliable and cost-effective alternative for managing power quality problems in order to ensure uninterrupted operations in data centers, industrial processes, transportation networks, and many other applications.

About us:

Market.us provides customization to suit any specific or unique requirement and tailor-makes reports as per request. We go beyond boundaries to take analytics, analysis, study, and outlook to newer heights and broader horizons. We offer tactical and strategic support, which enables our esteemed clients to make well-informed business decisions and chart out future plans and attain success every single time. Besides analysis and scenarios, we provide insights into global, regional, and country-level information and data, to ensure nothing remains hidden in any target market. Our team of tried and tested individuals continues to break barriers in the field of market research as we forge forward with a new and ever-expanding focus on emerging markets.

Communication contact:

Global Business Development Teams: Market.us

Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Send Email: inquiry@market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Tel: +1 718 618 4351

Website: https://market.us

Get the Latest Industry News Updates: https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/the-market.us

Explore More Reports:

Chicory Market Size | Assessment, Key Factors and Challenges by 2031

https://coda.io/@marketusreports/chicory-market-size-assessment-key-factors-and-challenges-by-203

Karaoke Player Market 2023 > Huge Business Opportunities In This Highly Growing Field

https://coda.io/@marketusreports/karaoke-player-market-2023-huge-business-opportunities-in-this-h

Automotive Fuel Delivery and Injection Systems Market Accelerating Immense Growth During 2023-2033

https://coda.io/@marketusreports/automotive-fuel-delivery-and-injection-systems-market-accelerati

Dental Bonding Agent Market Explained Effective Movements And Future Strategic Business Trends By 2032

https://coda.io/@marketusreports/dental-bonding-agent-market-explained-effective-movements-and-fu

E-commerce Logistics Market Research | Edition 2022 | Recent Developments and SWOT Analysis 2031 https://coda.io/@marketusreports/e-commerce-logistics-market-research-edition-2022-recent-develop

Concentrating Solar Collectors Market Growth | Promising Growth Opportunities and Forecast by 2031

https://coda.io/@marketusreports/concentrating-solar-collectors-market-growth-promising-growth-op

IR and Thermal Imaging Systems Market Size & Analysis | Latest News and Pricing Strategy till 2031

https://coda.io/@marketusreports/ir-and-thermal-imaging-systems-market-size-analysis-latest-news-

Bicycle Infotainment System Market Size | Stakeholders Focus on Growth Strategies up to 2031

https://coda.io/@marketusreports/bicycle-infotainment-system-market-size-stakeholders-focus-on-gr

Precision Sound Level Meter Market Size, Trends And Forecast by 2032

https://coda.io/@marketusreports/precision-sound-level-meter-market-size-trends-and-forecast-by-2

Golf Rangefinders Market | Global Industry Report by 2033

https://coda.io/@marketusreports/golf-rangefinders-market-global-industry-report-by-2033

Bus On-board Charger CPU Market || Size: Opportunities by 2033

https://coda.io/@marketusreports/bus-on-board-charger-cpu-market-size-opportunities-by-2033

Agile IoT Market Global Forecast and Analysis by 2033

https://coda.io/@marketusreports/agile-iot-market-global-forecast-and-analysis-by-2033

Anesthesia Endotracheal Tubes Market Size, Share & Forecast Analysis by 2033

https://coda.io/@marketusreports/anesthesia-endotracheal-tubes-market-size-share-forecast-analysi

Intimate Wash Market Size, Share, Growth & Trends [2033]

https://coda.io/@marketusreports/intimate-wash-market-size-share-growth-trends-2033

Container Monitoring Market Size Report, 2023-2033

https://coda.io/@marketusreports/container-monitoring-market-size-report-2023-2033

Carbon Black N660 Market Size, Share | Forecast - [2023-2033]

https://coda.io/@marketusreports/carbon-black-n660-market-size-share-forecast-2023-2033

Axle Scale Market Size, Growth, Report 2023-2033

https://coda.io/@marketusreports/axle-scale-market-size-growth-report-2023-2033

EDA Software Market Size, Growth, Trends (2023-2033)

https://coda.io/@marketusreports/eda-software-market-size-growth-trends-2023-2033

Casino Gaming Market Size, Trends And Forecast by 2033

https://coda.io/@marketusreports/casino-gaming-market-size-trends-and-forecast-by-2033

Airport Transceivers Market | Global Industry Report by 2033

https://coda.io/@marketusreports/airport-transceivers-market-global-industry-report-by-2033

Activated Carbon Air Filters Market || Size: Opportunities by 2033

https://coda.io/@marketusreports/activated-carbon-air-filters-market-size-opportunities-by-2033

5K Display Resolution Market Global Forecast and Analysis by 2033

https://coda.io/@marketusreports/5k-display-resolution-market-global-forecast-and-analysis-by-203