Innovation Lounges Holds Member Meeting In Hamburg - An Undoubtable Success

ILM'S first member meeting took place in the Hamburg lounge. Partners had the opportunity to network and connect over their pursuit of circularity.

HAMBURG, GERMANY, January 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Member Meeting hosted by Susan Sadolin , CEO of Innovation Lounges Marketplace, was without a doubt a success.Ten business partners attended the meeting, infusing the room with talent and fresh ideas. Susan provided all members an update on the Lounge, notable events and how we can immerse the market together. To allow members to connect and learn about each other's USP’s and products, all members presented their company and products followed by a Q&A session. Martin Hager from media partner Boot Excusive presented his thoughts on the yachting world and the connections with the Innovation Lounges. The day concluded with cocktails and canapes allowing members to connect and brainstorm.Innovation Lounges has partnered with over 40 businesses situated between Hamburg and Miami to work towards a circular economy and develop solutions to assist sustainability and circularity.Partners who attended the Member Meeting 2023Radici MarineSince 1950, Radici has incorporated innovation, design, and history to embody the textile industry. A successful manufacturer of wall-to-wall carpet in Italy, their unique options and designs have become a huge success. Radici Marine's highlighted their circular carpet options.Waterbury Bathroom AccessoriesWaterbury are designers, manufacturers, and suppliers of high-quality bathroom accessories, vanity mirrors, ADA compliant grab rails & heated towel rails. They offer a tailor made service giving you the option of buying from their current selection of products or working on something bespoke. Highlight of their presentation was the unveiling of a water saving device that will revolutionize the market. Stay tuned!Music ConciergeMusic Concierge is a prominent authority on brand identity through music. They are experts at providing sophisticated playlist solutions for some of the greatest brands and have managed the distinctive sounds of prestigious hotel chains, top retailers, and other branded places throughout the world for more than ten years.DauerfloraDAUERFLORA is the leading company for greenery on cruise ships worldwide. The product range covers all kinds of floral decorations, landscapes, green walls, artificial trees, buffet and seasonal decorations, furthermore smart, digital and sustainable hand disinfection. The portfolio involves installations of new decorations, refits and maintenance. DAUERFLORA is the answer when high quality, appealing looks, safe execution at a reasonable price are required.TennagelsA leading entertainment product developer for digital transformation, with over 20 years of experience in the trade fair industry and patented LED, display, and robotic solutions. Tennagels is a system integrator for media and entertainment technology.BOOTE EXCLUSIVSince 1988 the leading German superyacht magazine BOOTE EXCLUSIV has been taking its readers into the world of superyachts and maritime luxury - a fascinating industry that is constantly reinventing itself. BOOTE EXCLUSIV provides first-class opportunities to successfully position oneself in this fast-growing industry.HesperaAs worldwide pioneers in circular mattresses and beds, Hespear is committed to a sustainable future and a healthier planet. With their 70% emission reduction compared to standard products on the market, Hespera minimizes material wastage, and reduces the impact on our oceans and forests. They do so by respecting and reusing their materials. In addition, Hespera implements the latest proven technologies, creates superior comfort, and reduces their ecological footprint. HOW > Change the current mattresses with Hespera mattresses (100% circular).MICHALA CopenhagenMichala Stigkjaer has a strong knowledge of cotton and is a passionate and innovative designer who pays attention to even the smallest details in the visual expression. The world's longest, strongest, and finest cotton fibers are used to weave Michala's top-tier bed linen. After final use of the bed linen, the textiles will be recycled into new textiles for the fashion industry.Cape UmbrellasCape Umbrellas has been in business for more than 20 years. They take pride in their wide selection of patio umbrellas, which are all made in-house at their facility in Cape Town, South Africa. Their umbrellas have a distinctive, self-hidden lifting system for easy and safe use. They automatically lock into place and are virtually maintenance-free.NohrlundNohrlund introduces a world of ready-to-serve homemade organic cocktails and lengthy beverages inspired by traditional mixology craftsmanship. The best spirits, freshest ingredients, and unwavering quality are used to create a world of sophisticated flavors.About Innovation Lounges Marketplace;With offices in Miami and Hamburg, this company offers a distinctive platform for different brands involved in design and property investment development across all industries, as well as a year-round showroom to showcase their craftsmanship and products while networking into new markets.Such partnerships and showroom(s) provide B2B integrated solutions, including cutting-edge products, while enabling brand-specific identity in their projects, to developers, designers, executive-level buyers, owners, and purchasing decision-makers.Innovation Lounges Marketplace is located in Miami and Hamburg. For more information, visit innovationlounges.com