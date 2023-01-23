Threat Intelligence Market : Business Growth, Development Factor, Future Prospects and Forecast Period From 2021 To 2028

Emergen Research Logo

Threat Intelligence Market Trends – Growing digitalization across industries

Increasing number of cyber attacks and data breaches and rising preference for real-time threat intelligence are significant factors driving global threat intelligence market growth. ” — Emergen Research

VANCOUER, BC, CANADA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global threat intelligence market size is expected to reach USD 20.28 Billion at a steady CAGR of 8.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady revenue growth of the global threat intelligence market can be attributed to increasing cyber-attacks and concerns regarding constant need for high-level vigilance in this regard. Real-time threat intelligence finds use in maintaining visibility of the threat landscape to enable security infrastructure and respond to the latest cybersecurity threats.

Threat intelligence helps in detection of malicious activity in an organization’s network and performs analyzes to provide insights about the objective behind a cyberattack. Organizations across the globe are focusing on the integration of threat intelligence with cybersecurity infrastructure to enhance their cybersecurity levels. Live feeds and warnings provided by threat intelligence about ongoing security incidents, new technologies, and active threats allow security teams to take instant actions to mitigate or prevent potential threats more efficiently.

𝐓𝐨 𝐠𝐞𝐭 𝐚 𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐜𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 Threat Intelligence Market 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, 𝐯𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐭 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/575

The study outlines the rapidly evolving and growing market segments along with valuable insights into each element of the industry. The industry has witnessed the entry of several new players, and the report aims to deliver insightful information about their transition and growth in the market. Mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, product launches, and joint ventures are all outlined in the report.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐟𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 Threat Intelligence Market McAfee LLC, Check Point Software Technologies Ltd., IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Cisco, DXC Technology, Trend Micro Inc., Verizon, FireEye, and SecureWorks Inc.

𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬:

The report offers insightful information about the market dynamics of the Threat Intelligence Market . It offers SWOT analysis, PESTEL analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to present a better understanding of the Threat Intelligence Market , competitive landscape, factors affecting it, and to predict the growth of the industry. It also offers the impact of various market factors along with the effects of the regulatory framework on the growth of the Threat Intelligence Market

The report is updated with the latest economic scenario and market scope with regard to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The report covers growth prospects as well as current and futuristic revenue estimations in a post COVID scenario. The report also covers changing trends and market dynamics due to the pandemic and provides an accurate impact analysis of the crisis on the overall market.

𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐮𝐦𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐓𝐎𝐂 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/threat-intelligence-market

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global lab-on-a-chip market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Threat Intelligence Market with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 𝐨𝐧 Threat Intelligence Market 𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭, Request for Free Sample Report

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐇𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 :

In January 2020, Thales entered into a partnership agreement with GE Steam Power to provide a cybersecurity solutions suite for power plant operations.

The retail industry is observing vast volumes of data being generated via various channels including blogs, social networking platforms and sites, and apps.

Transformation of the retail industry is not restricted to the e-commerce channel. Numerous connected devices are point-of-sale systems at kiosks and handheld devices are used in physical stores, all of which are designed to gather and access customer information. The growing data volumes in the retail industry continues to drive demand for threat intelligence to prevent data breaches and potential data loss.

Among the mode of deployment segments, cloud-based segment revenue is expected to register a comparatively faster growth rate during the forecast period. Cloud-based adoption and deployment continues to remain high among small and medium-sized enterprises, owing to the cost-effectiveness of this mode. Cloud-based deployment saves significant capital expenses by reducing expenditure on infrastructure, equipment, and software. In addition, cloud-based deployment provides enhanced scalability to enterprises.

Threat intelligence market in North America accounted for largest revenue share as compared to other regional markets in 2020 owing to high incidence of cyber threats, data breaches, and robust presence of several IT & telecom and BFSI companies in countries in the region. Additionally, presence of leading threat intelligence solution providers such as IBM Corporation, VMware Inc., Cisco, and DXC Technology are causative of robust market growth in the region.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐬𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/575

Emergen Research has segmented the global threat intelligence market on the basis of mode of deployment, organization size, application, industry vertical, and region:

𝐌𝐨𝐝𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐃𝐞𝐩𝐥𝐨𝐲𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

On-premises

Cloud-based

𝐎𝐫𝐠𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Small & Medium-sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖)

Security Information and Event Management

Security and Vulnerability Management

Security Analytics

Incident Response

Risk & Compliance

Others

𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐨𝐨𝐤 (𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞, 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧; 𝟐𝟎𝟏𝟖–𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟖):

Information Technology

BFSI

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

Others

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐫𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐜𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐜𝐥𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐲 𝐝𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/select-license/575

𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:

What is the global (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Threat Intelligence Market ?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the Threat Intelligence Market ? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Threat Intelligence Market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Threat Intelligence Market ?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐄𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐠𝐞𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

Emergen Research is a Market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer Market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

𝐓𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭. 𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐟𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐝𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐨𝐫 𝐭𝐨 𝐢𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧, 𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐥𝐞𝐭 𝐮𝐬 𝐤𝐧𝐨𝐰. 𝐖𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐬 𝐩𝐞𝐫 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝𝐬.