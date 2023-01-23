Brain Health Supplements Market in Latin America Size, Demand, Growth 2023
Growth Opportunities For Latin America Brain Health Supplements Market Due To The Rising Geriatric Population And Increasing Prevalence Of Brain DisordersSHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- El nuevo estudio de Informes de Expertos titulado “Mercado de Suplementos para la Salud Cerebral en America Latina, Informe y Pronóstico 2021-2026”, ofrece un análisis profundo del mercado de los suplementos para la salud cerebral en América Latina, evaluando el mercado por el producto, la forma de suplemento, el grupo de edad, el canal de distribución, la aplicación, y las regiones clave.
El informe analiza los factores clave de éxito y las limitaciones, también rastrea las últimas tendencias en la industria y estudia su impacto en el mercado en general. Además, evalúa la dinámica del mercado, cubriendo los indicadores clave de demanda y precio, junto con el análisis del mercado basado en los modelos FODA y las Cinco Fuerzas de Porter.
The new report by Informes de Expertos titled, ‘Latin America Brain Health Supplements Market Report and Forecast 2021-2026’, gives an in-depth analysis of the brain health supplements market in Latin America, assessing the market based on the product, form of supplement, age group, distribution channel, application, and key regions. The report analyses key success factors and constraints, tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analyzing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2026)
Forecast CAGR (2021-2026): X%
The market for brain health supplements in Latin America has been registering growth due to the rising incidence of brain health-related disorders coupled with growing consumer awareness regarding the availability of brain health supplements in the market. The increasing use of these supplements to treat various neurological disorders such as dementia, and Alzheimer’s and improve memory and general functioning of the brain is positively impacting the growth of the market.
The augmented geriatric population in this region has further increased the demand for these supplements, as the aged tend to develop neurological diseases. Furthermore, the e-commerce segment is also gaining immense popularity as users can compare supplements along with their prices at the comfort of their homes. The expansion of e-commerce is therefore, easing the accessibility of availing the brain health supplements, thereby providing a positive direction to the industry in Latin America.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Brain health supplements are directed towards improving overall brain function, increasing memory, concentration power as well as improving mood. These supplements also aid in reducing stress and anxiety and are becoming popular remedies to treat neurological disorders like dementia, Alzheimer’s disease, and so on.
By product, the market is divided into:
Vitamins and Minerals
Herbal Extracts
Natural Molecules
Others
Based on supplement form, the market is segmented into:
Tablets
Capsules
Liquid
By age group, the market is divided into:
Children
Adults
Elderly
The various distribution channels include:
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Drug Stores
Online
Others
The industry finds applications in:
Depression and Mood
Anti-Ageing and Longevity
Memory Enhancement
Sleep and Recovery
Attention and Focus
Anxiety
Others
Key regions covered include:
Brazil
Argentina
Mexico
Chile
Others
Market Trends
One of the major trends that is being witnessed is the rising preference of consumers towards natural supplements instead of pharmaceutical products or medicines. This is because people in Latin America are becoming health conscious, and there is a rising awareness about consuming natural products, which is driving brain health supplements demand.
Moreover, more Latin Americans are focusing on improving their mental health as well, in addition to physical wellness. This is further increasing the demand for brain health supplements. Rising incidences of neurological diseases in the region are also aiding the industry growth. Additionally, the aging population (above 60 years) is experiencing a surge in this region. These trends are making brain health supplements a necessity in the current times, indicating that the market for these supplements will only continue to grow in the coming years.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
Accelerated Intelligence Inc.
Bioscience Co., Ltd.
AlternaScript LLC
Liquid Health, Inc.
Quincy Bioscience
This report covers the market shares, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these industry players.
