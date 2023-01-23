Aviation Headsets Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027

Global Aviation Headsets Market To be Driven by Technological Advancements In the Forecast Period Of 2022-2027

30 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN , WYOMING, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Aviation Headsets Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Key Players, Report and Forecast 2022-2027’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global aviation headsets market, assessing the market based on its segments such as designs, noise cancellation modes, applications, and major regions.

The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.

Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents:

The key highlights of the report include:

Market Overview (2017-2027)

• Forecast CAGR (2022-2027): 7.5%

The global market is likely to be driven by innovative solutions, technological advancements, and demand for headsets that reduce noise, offer more comfort and enable clear communication during flight. While aviation headsets let pilots communicate and receive directions from air traffic control, they also help them reduce noise. The growing aircraft fleet necessitates more pilots, which raises the demand for aviation headsets.

The increased aircraft fleet demands pilots, increasing the demand for aviation headsets. Also, the procurement and development of technologically advanced aircraft in the defence services are also anticipated to increase the demand for aviation headsets. The aviation headsets industry is highly dependent on the aviation industry and thus possesses a significant growth potential in the near future.

Industry Definition and Major Segments

The cockpit crew, particularly the pilot and co-pilot, use aviation headsets to communicate with the cabin crew, air traffic control, and each other. Aviation headsets are extremely important in terms of safety. General aircrafts produce significantly more noise than commercial/passenger aircraft.

Read Full Report with Table of Contents:

By design, the market is segmented into:

• In-ear
• Around-ear

Based on noise cancellation mode, the market is divided into:

• Active Noise Reduction (ANR) Aviation Headsets
• Passive Noise Reduction (PNR) Aviation Headsets

The major applications of the market are:

• Helicopters
• Military Aviation
• Commercial Aviation
• Flight Schools
• Recreational Activities
• Others

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into:

• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa

Market Trends

The growing popularity of recreational activities, such as sky diving, is allowing new players to enter the market, while current players are extending their operations by establishing new bases and purchasing new aircraft, which is driving the market growth globally. Governments have prioritised improving air transportation infrastructure by establishing subsidiaries and constructing newer airports to improve connectivity. This forces airline operators to expand their fleet, which indirectly impacts the aviation headsets industry.

As a result, demand for aircraft headsets is predicted to grow steadily over the forecast period. Furthermore, with an increase in aircraft deliveries, including commercial, military, and helicopters, the penetration of aviation headsets is increasing. The presence of a small number of well-known players means that buyers have more bargaining power (pilots, ATC, and ground support staff). With the increase in the number of aviation headsets market players, demand for aviation headsets is expected to rise.

Key Market Players

The major players in the market are Lightspeed Aviation, Bose Corporation, MicroAvionics (UK) Ltd., Faro Aviation, LLC, David Clark Company, Aviation Supplies & Academics, Inc., and Plantronics, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.

Aviation Headsets Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2022-2027

