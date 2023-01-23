CIIT Welcomes College Students Back to Face-to-Face Classes This Third Quarter
With CHED CMO 97, Series 2022, CIIT opens its doors to college students for a return to the face-to-face class setup in Quarter 3 of the S.Y. 2022-2023.QUEZON CITY, METRO MANILA, PHILIPPINES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIIT’s college department has commenced preparing for the return to face-to-face classes for the third quarter of this academic year (2022-2023). This is in line with The Commission on Higher Education’s memorandum order (CHED CMO 97, Series 2022), which states that schools should transition to hybrid modalities.
As CIIT starts the coming semester on Feb 13, 2023, the school released guidelines to inform and prepare college “CIITzens.” Starting with the courses, all subjects, such as NSTP, PE, lecture, and laboratory, for Quarter 3 will be conducted face-to-face (F2F) for 3 hours per week. Each week, students need to allot 1 hour for scheduled individual or small group consultation, and 2 hours for asynchronous activities and homework in Canvas. For students undergoing on-the-job training (OJT), their schedule will depend on the company’s work setup.
With these arrangements set to take place, CIIT understands that some students may find it challenging to face this transition from online distance learning (ODL) to live interaction in the classroom. Thus, they propose three options for those who can’t commit to F2F.
First, students can choose classes that are on a same-day schedule per week. Second, they can take fewer subjects so that they don’t need to go to school every day. Third, they may opt to file for a leave of absence (LOA) while they look for a place near the campus where they can relocate.
Aside from selecting courses, CIITzens also need to abide by F2F policies. First on the list is to secure a medical clearance, which applies to both fully vaccinated and unvaccinated students. Once they have submitted it and passed the health requirements, students can obtain a “Cleared” status.
For the academic policies, students are required to maintain an outstanding attendance record. Hence, they’re only allowed absences worth 35% of the total course hours. In addition, recording of classes is not mandatory, so it's best to be present in class. Nonetheless, learning materials will be posted in Canvas.
With regard to student services, the school’s clinic, guidance and counseling, library, discipline office, and IT are open from Mondays to Saturdays. As for the parking spaces, these will be limited and available on a first-come, first-served basis. However, there are nearby paid parking areas. On the other hand, students can also use the individual shower cubicles on the 7th floor.
Finally, CIIT also announced that despite the shift to face-to-face learning, there will be no changes to school fees. Thus, you can continue enjoying all the benefits of CIIT’s quality college programs. If you want to be part of an innovative and creative community, check out CIIT’s admissions guide today.
About CIIT Philippines - College of Arts and Technology
CIIT is one of the most reputable schools in the Philippines that provide quality yet affordable education that focuses on arts, business, and technology courses. Since its founding in 2007, CIIT has become known for being an effective institution for honing the innovative and creative minds of the next generation. The main campus is located in Kamuning, Quezon City.
Dianne Quinones
CIIT Philippines - College of Arts and Technology
