According to CMi Global RegTech Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 44 Billion By 2030, At 15% CAGR

The Global RegTech Market was estimated at USD 8.1 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 44 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 15% between 2022 and 2030.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, January 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global RegTech Market was estimated at USD 8.1 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 44 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 15% between 2022 and 2030.
RegTech Market: Overview
RegTech, as it is known, is a term that describes the rapidly adaptable, cost-efficient, and secure technology that helps businesses to meet the demands of growing regulatory reporting. It is spreading across all regulated industries, with a focus on the consumer products business and its primary use in the finance industry. RegTech seeks to make regulations more transparent, consistent and standardized while also providing clear interpretations of murky rules and higher levels of quality at lower prices. Regulatory oversight, reporting, and compliance are among its key duties.
RegTech Market: Growth Drivers
One of the main factors favorably affecting the market is the BFSI (banking, financial services, and insurance) sector’s rapid growth, which coincides with the global trend toward increased digitalization. Additionally, an increase in online fraud cases is costing businesses money and personal information, which is helping the market expand. RegTech also reduces the possibility of errors brought on by human participation and helps in the efficient identification of prohibited activity.
A positive market outlook is being provided by this as well as the extensive use of RegTechin non-finance businesses to automate the process of employee surveillance, compliance data management, fraud prevention, and AML operations. Additionally, the combination of AI and the internet of things with connected gadgets. The untapped potential of developing economies and worries about the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) in many regions are also anticipated to offer attractive prospects for RegTech solution providers in the coming years.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the RegTech market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 15% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the RegTech market size was valued at around USD 8.1 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 44 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on component segmentation, the software segment was estimated to hold the largest market share in the year 2021.
D) Based on deployment segmentation, the cloud segment is projected to notice tremendous growth during 2022-2030.
E) Based on industry segmentation, the BFSI was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
F) On the basis of region, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Regional Landscape
The most lucrative region is North America, which is expected to rise by double digits. The main factors influencing the growth of the RegTech industry in this industry are an increased understanding of RegTech among banks and financial institutions as well as an increase in partnerships between RegTech businesses and regulatory bodies. The top 10 RegTech transactions in the globe in 2020 raised over US$ 2.7 billion, or 15% of the total capital raised in the sector.
Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid CAGR during the anticipated period. The need for RegTech solutions is rising as a result of the existence of various developing economies in the Asia Pacific region and their growing use of new technology to abide by rules intended to increase the efficacy of financial institutions. Notable countries include Australia, Japan, Singapore, India, China, and New Zealand.
Key Players
ACTICO GmbH
Ascent Technologies Inc.
Ayasdi AI LLC
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.
Chainalysis Inc.
IVXS UK Limited
Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited
IdentityMind
IBM Corporation
MetricStream Inc.
Thomos Reuters
The RegTech Market is segmented as follows:
By Component
Solution
Services
By Application
Risk & Compliance Management
Regulatory Reporting
Identity Management
Regulatory Intelligence
Anti-Money Laundering & Fraud Management
By Deployment
On-Premises
Cloud
By Industry
Banking
Insurance
Non-Finance
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
