DCAcar® Announces Game-Changing Pivot to Include Large Events and Conventions

The reputable Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles car service company has already done event transportation management work for both Google and LinkedIn.

WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- DCAcar® is pleased to announce it has made a game-changing pivot in its business operations by offering transportation management services for large events, conventions, and conferences.With decades of experience, DCAcar is a reliable, Washington, DC-based car service that offers professional airport transfers, point-to-point transfers, chauffeur services, wine tours, and more. The company is renowned in both Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles for its unparalleled VIP customer service that gives clients the personal attention they deserve through consistently demonstrating passion, integrity, and excellence at every turn.In the company’s most exciting news to date, DCAcar is thrilled to announce it is now offering transportation services for large events , conferences, and conventions. Though the company has worked with event planners and organizers for over two decades, up until now it hasn’t formally offered its event transportation services to the public.“Planning an event of any size is not easy, let alone an event with 50-5,000 attendees,” says General Manager of DCAcar, Arsen Misakyan. “Oftentimes, the person who is assigned to manage the transportation side of the conference/event has a lot to think about and spends sleepless nights wondering how to approach the challenge. At DCAcar, we promise you can be rest assured knowing that we have decades of experience in dealing with VIPs and large corporate events in Washington, DC and Los Angeles.”“By working directly with us, we manage everything in-house: the single team handles all of your transportation from planning to execution, from meeting the guests with a smile to waving them goodbye,” he continues. “Additionally, you will be assigned a Senior Account Manager who will assist with the planning, as well as execution of all trips, and will be available day and night to answer all of your questions, solve unsolvable issues, and make your job as easy as possible. Our job is to transform your event into an amazing experience, while not forgetting that budgets are important and must be watched carefully. As your event shuttle transportation partner, DCAcar will dive headfirst into your world - looking for opportunities to save you money by optimizing your transport needs and uncovering cost-effective solutions.”In order to meet the needs of any sized group, DCAcar uses only late-model, fuel-efficient vehicles to reduce the carbon fuel footprint and ensure a successful event, including:• Charter buses ranging from 24 passengers to 55 passengers• ADA-accessible charter and mini-buses• Mercedes Sprinter vans up to 14 passengers• Executive Late model Sedans and SUVsTo date, the company boasts a whopping 10.2 million miles driven, 25k completed trips in 2022 alone, and 705 glowing 5-star reviews.For more information about DCAcar, or to make a reservation for an upcoming event in Washington, DC or Los Angeles, please visit https://dcacar.com/ About DCAcarAt its core, DCAcar has a business model that always puts clients first, from the moment they make a reservation, to dispatch, and professional transportation. For individual clients or small groups, the company offers two types of vehicles to suit the fine taste and style of even their most VIP clients, including Executive Sedans and Luxury SUVs.