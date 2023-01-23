Woodson Wealth Management Adds Three More Locations as Part of Expansion

Woodson Wealth Management now has offices in Los Angeles, New York City, and Chattanooga

RAMONA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Woodson Wealth Management announced today that Al Faber, CFP, ChFC, CLUand Jim Gioia, CFPhave joined the firm to lead the company’s expansion into Los Angeles, New York City and the Southeastern United States.Mr. Faber will be based in the Los Angeles and New York City locations, while Mr. Gioia will be based in Chattanooga, TN. Together, Faber and Gioia have over 50 years of financial services industry experience and will focus their efforts on working with the firm’s pre-retiree and retiree clients.By way of background, Mr. Faber started his financial services career in 1994 and has worked for world class organizations like HSBC Securities, Bloomberg LLC, Morgan Stanley and JPMorgan Chase. During his tenure, he worked in client-facing and corporate leadership roles. Mr. Gioia recently left Ameriprise Financial where he served as the primary wealth manager for hundreds of clients over a 30-year period.“I was really incredibly lucky to find two advisors that have a proven track record of success to join our small (but growing) firm,” said founder and president, Jamie Lima. Lima went on to say, “To immediately add 50 years of experience to the team with two hires is an incredible opportunity; not only for us, but for our clients as well.”“We plan to add up to six more advisors this year.” Lima continued, “with the talent we have now, the growth in the independent advisor movement and Al’s recruiting expertise, I am excited to see what 2023 has in store for us.”Jamie Lima launched Woodson Wealth Management after 15 years working as a financial planner for Morgan Stanley and, more recently, Fidelity Investments. Woodson Wealth Management is made up of a team of CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ professionals and customer-centric support staff. The firm’s mandate is to always act as a fiduciary during their client engagements.To learn more about Woodson Wealth Management, please visit www.woodsonwm.com About Woodson Wealth ManagementWoodson Wealth Management is a fee-only financial planning and investment management firm, with offices across the country, dedicated to helping our clients manage, maximize, and grow their wealth.