Following Successful Beta Launch in 2022, Motobyo is Poised for Explosive Growth in 2023
Since the “beta” launch in their hometown Philadelphia market, Motobyo has gained greater brand awareness and organic customer growth with increasing usage of its online auction marketplace that connects used car sellers and buyers.
Ron Averett is the Chief Executive Officer of Motobyo, , the tech-driven used car marketplace designed for everyday consumers, not dealers.
We are particularly pleased with the traction of the business. In this brief period, we are already experiencing more than 1,200 individuals requesting our vehicle liquidation services monthly.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Motobyo, the tech-driven used car marketplace designed for everyday consumers, not dealers, looks back at the past year’s successes and prepares for explosive growth in the year ahead.
Through its digital advertising outreach and social media engagement across the Philadelphia region, the Motobyo platform has demonstrated its ability to meet the needs of consumers whether it’s the immediacy of a cash offer or maximizing value on its retail auction platform.
“In 2022, we completed a $2.5 million round of funding to support the launch of the business and our ongoing operations,” said Ron Averett, CEO of Motobyo. “We are particularly pleased with the traction of the business. In this brief period, we are already experiencing more than 1,200 individuals requesting our vehicle liquidation services monthly. And we made great progress building our partner relationships with national brands in auto financing, insurance, extended vehicle protection and DMV services. Looking ahead, we see a clear roadmap for broader expansion across the Northeast.”
Providing services and products to everyday consumers that are traditionally associated with automobile dealerships, Motobyo’s national partnership network includes Firestone Complete Auto Care, Tires Plus and Wheel Works, Meineke, Midas and Your Mechanic (car inspection and service); Credible (financing); The Zebra (insurance); Acertus (titling); Carfax and AutoCheck (car history); Ekata (customer ID verification); and uShip (vehicle transport).
Motobyo has also partnered with over 30 Philadelphia-area dealers as buying centers to support its cash offer solution. Plans for 2023 include expansion beyond the Philadelphia DMA into other northeastern markets, including North Jersey, New York, Baltimore and the DC / northern Virginia metro area.
Averett added, “We are excited to be adding to our marketplace the Motobyo Store sometime during the first quarter. The Store will provide consumers direct access to a breadth of transacting and vehicle services to assist them in meeting their everyday auto-related needs.”
“While the general theme of the business this year will be on expansion, our overriding focus will continue to be on demonstrating how Motobyo can assist vehicle sellers in maximizing their value and providing our buyers access to a fantastic selection of inventory.”
Available exclusively online, Motobyo is an automotive marketplace connecting everyday consumers interested in selling or buying their used car. The platform is designed to help both buyers and sellers who are interested in saving time, hassle, headaches and money. To learn more about Motobyo visit https://motobyo.com.
