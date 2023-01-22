Super Micro Computers, Inc. Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



The Portnoy Law Firm advises Super Micro Computers, Inc. ("Super Micro" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SMCI) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy

The investigation is looking into whether the Company made false statements or did not disclose important information to investors. Spruce Point Capital Management released a research report on January 10, 2023 about the company Super Micro, stating that the company and its management team have a problematic past which led to missed filings, financial restatements and delisted shares. The report also expresses serious doubt about the reliability of Super Micro's financial reporting and the reason for its recent stock performance. Following the release of the report, shares of Super Micro dropped by 7.6%.

