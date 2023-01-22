Insights on the Augmented Reality in Retail Global Market to 2031 - Surge in Investments in the AR Market and the Rise in Penetration of Smartphones Drives Growth

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Augmented Reality in Retail Market By Component, By Device Type, By Application, By Retail Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the augmented reality in retail market size was valued at $2 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $61.3 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 41.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Augmented reality is a technology, which uses the existing user's environment and overlays the digital or virtual content or information over it to offer an immersive digital experience in a real-time environment. Furthermore, virtual reality is a computer-generated 3D environment that immerses end users in an artificial world without seeing the real world.

In addition, augmented reality applications enable developers to integrate contextual or digital content with the real world in real-time. These major factors boost the adoption of augmented and virtual reality technology.

Surge in investments in the AR market and the rise in penetration of smartphones boost the growth of the global augmented reality in the retail market. In addition, the cost-efficient benefits of augmented and virtual reality-based solutions positively impact the growth of the market.

However, security and privacy concerns associated with AR and high set-up and installation costs of AR solutions hamper the market growth. On the contrary, the need for increasing user engagement in the retail sector is expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the market during the forecast period.

The augmented reality in the retail market is segmented on the basis of component, device type, application, retail type, and region. By component, the market is classified into hardware, software, and services. By device type, the market is divided into head mounted display, smart AR mirror, and handheld device. By application, it is categorized into advertising and marketing, try on solutions, planning and designing, and information systems. By retail type, the market is divided into jewelry, beauty and cosmetics, apparel fitting, furniture and lighting, grocery shopping, footwear, and others. Region-wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The key players profiled in the augmented reality in retail market analysis are Amazon.com, Inc., Apple Inc., Augment, Blippar Group Limited, Google Corporation, Holition Ltd., Inter IKEA Systems B.V., Imaginate Technologies, INDE, Kudan, Marxent Labs, Microsoft Corporation, PTC, Sephora USA, Inc., ViewAR GmbH, Wikitude, and Zugara, Inc. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Key Benefits

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the augmented reality in retail market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing augmented reality in retail market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the augmented reality in retail market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global augmented reality in retail market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1.Market definition and scope

3.2.Key findings

3.2.1.Top investment pockets

3.3.Porter's five forces analysis

3.4.Top player positioning

3.5.Market dynamics

3.5.1.Drivers

3.5.2.Restraints

3.5.3.Opportunities

3.6.COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the market

CHAPTER 4: AUGMENTED REALITY IN RETAIL MARKET, BY COMPONENT

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 Market size and forecast

4.2 Hardware

4.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3 Market analysis by country

4.2.4 Hardware Augmented Reality in Retail Market by Type

4.2.4.1 Sensors Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.2 Sensors Market size and forecast, by country

4.2.4.3 Semiconductor Components Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.4 Semiconductor Components Market size and forecast, by country

4.2.4.5 Displays and Projectors Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.6 Displays and Projectors Market size and forecast, by country

4.2.4.7 Cameras Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.8 Cameras Market size and forecast, by country

4.2.4.9 Others Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.4.10 Others Market size and forecast, by country

4.3 Software

4.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3 Market analysis by country

4.4 Services

4.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

4.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 5: AUGMENTED REALITY IN RETAIL MARKET, BY DEVICE TYPE

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 Market size and forecast

5.2 Head Mounted Display

5.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3 Market analysis by country

5.3 Smart AR Mirror

5.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3 Market analysis by country

5.4 Handheld Device

5.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

5.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 6: AUGMENTED REALITY IN RETAIL MARKET, BY APPLICATION

6.1 Overview

6.1.1 Market size and forecast

6.2 Advertising and Marketing

6.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3 Market analysis by country

6.3 Try on Solutions

6.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3 Market analysis by country

6.4 Planning and Designing

6.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3 Market analysis by country

6.5 Information Systems

6.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

6.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 7: AUGMENTED REALITY IN RETAIL MARKET, BY RETAIL TYPE

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Market size and forecast

7.2 Jewelry

7.2.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.2.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.2.3 Market analysis by country

7.3 Beauty and Cosmetics

7.3.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.3.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.3.3 Market analysis by country

7.4 Apparel Fitting

7.4.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.4.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.4.3 Market analysis by country

7.5 Furniture and Lighting

7.5.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.5.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.5.3 Market analysis by country

7.6 Grocery Shopping

7.6.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.6.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.6.3 Market analysis by country

7.7 Footwear

7.7.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.7.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.7.3 Market analysis by country

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Key market trends, growth factors and opportunities

7.8.2 Market size and forecast, by region

7.8.3 Market analysis by country

CHAPTER 8: AUGMENTED REALITY IN RETAIL MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 9: COMPANY LANDSCAPE

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Top winning strategies

9.3. Product Mapping of Top 10 Player

9.4. Competitive Dashboard

9.5. Competitive Heatmap

9.6. Key developments

CHAPTER 10: COMPANY PROFILES

10.1 Amazon.com, Inc.

10.1.1 Company overview

10.1.2 Company snapshot

10.1.3 Operating business segments

10.1.4 Product portfolio

10.1.5 Business performance

10.1.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.2 Apple Inc.

10.2.1 Company overview

10.2.2 Company snapshot

10.2.3 Operating business segments

10.2.4 Product portfolio

10.2.5 Business performance

10.2.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.3 Augment

10.3.1 Company overview

10.3.2 Company snapshot

10.3.3 Operating business segments

10.3.4 Product portfolio

10.3.5 Business performance

10.3.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.4 Blippar Group Limited

10.4.1 Company overview

10.4.2 Company snapshot

10.4.3 Operating business segments

10.4.4 Product portfolio

10.4.5 Business performance

10.4.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.5 Google

10.5.1 Company overview

10.5.2 Company snapshot

10.5.3 Operating business segments

10.5.4 Product portfolio

10.5.5 Business performance

10.5.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.6 Holition Ltd.

10.6.1 Company overview

10.6.2 Company snapshot

10.6.3 Operating business segments

10.6.4 Product portfolio

10.6.5 Business performance

10.6.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.7 Inter IKEA Systems B.V.

10.7.1 Company overview

10.7.2 Company snapshot

10.7.3 Operating business segments

10.7.4 Product portfolio

10.7.5 Business performance

10.7.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.8 Imaginate Technologies

10.8.1 Company overview

10.8.2 Company snapshot

10.8.3 Operating business segments

10.8.4 Product portfolio

10.8.5 Business performance

10.8.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.9 INDE

10.9.1 Company overview

10.9.2 Company snapshot

10.9.3 Operating business segments

10.9.4 Product portfolio

10.9.5 Business performance

10.9.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.10 Kudan

10.10.1 Company overview

10.10.2 Company snapshot

10.10.3 Operating business segments

10.10.4 Product portfolio

10.10.5 Business performance

10.10.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.11 Marxent Labs

10.11.1 Company overview

10.11.2 Company snapshot

10.11.3 Operating business segments

10.11.4 Product portfolio

10.11.5 Business performance

10.11.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.12 Microsoft Corporation

10.12.1 Company overview

10.12.2 Company snapshot

10.12.3 Operating business segments

10.12.4 Product portfolio

10.12.5 Business performance

10.12.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.13 PTC

10.13.1 Company overview

10.13.2 Company snapshot

10.13.3 Operating business segments

10.13.4 Product portfolio

10.13.5 Business performance

10.13.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.14 Sephora USA, Inc.

10.14.1 Company overview

10.14.2 Company snapshot

10.14.3 Operating business segments

10.14.4 Product portfolio

10.14.5 Business performance

10.14.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.15 ViewAR GmbH

10.15.1 Company overview

10.15.2 Company snapshot

10.15.3 Operating business segments

10.15.4 Product portfolio

10.15.5 Business performance

10.15.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.16 Wikitude

10.16.1 Company overview

10.16.2 Company snapshot

10.16.3 Operating business segments

10.16.4 Product portfolio

10.16.5 Business performance

10.16.6 Key strategic moves and developments

10.17 Zugara, Inc.

10.17.1 Company overview

10.17.2 Company snapshot

10.17.3 Operating business segments

10.17.4 Product portfolio

10.17.5 Business performance

10.17.6 Key strategic moves and developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4nod49

Media Contact: Laura Wood | +353-1-481-1716 | press@researchandmarkets.net

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets