Compound DAO Inc.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; February 7, 2023 deadline

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses​

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Compound DAO tokens (“COMP” or “the Company”) (COMP) investors that a lawsuit is filed on behalf of investors that purchased or acquired COMP(COMP) on or after December 8, 2021.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy , by phone 844-767-8529 or email : lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or click here to join the case via www.portnoylaw.com . The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

According to the legal complaint, Compound DAO allegedly offered and sold COMP, a digital token that was an unregistered security.

Please visit our website to review more information and submit your transaction information.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims against caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA and NY Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

Attorney Advertising