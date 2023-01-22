Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc.: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; March 20, 2023 deadline

/EIN News/ -- Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (“Y-mAbs” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: YMAB) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased Y-mAbs securities (NASDAQ: YMAB) October 6, 2020 and October 28, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period").

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy to discuss their legal rights. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors' options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The Complaint claims that the Company, Y-mAbs, made false and misleading statements to the market. Y-mAbs allegedly deceived investors by stating that they were making progress in showing the effectiveness and efficacy of their drug candidate, omburtamab, during meetings with the FDA. However, in reality, the FDA had advised the Company that it could not compare data from its studies with the Central German Childhood Cancer Registry (CGCCR) database due to various reasons, including the absence of tumor response data. The Company also failed to inform investors that it had decided to submit its BLA on March 31, 2022, before reaching an agreement with the FDA. Due to these false statements, investors incurred damages when the truth was revealed.

