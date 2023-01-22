Premier’s statement on Lunar New Year

CANADA, January 22 - Premier David Eby has issued the following statement in celebration of Lunar New Year:

“Today, we join many people here in British Columbia and around the world to celebrate the beginning of Lunar New Year.

“As we say goodbye to the Year of the Tiger, we have much to look forward to in the year ahead. Whether you and your family celebrate the Year of the Rabbit, symbolizing kindness and courage, or the Year of the Cat, representing peace and determination, the message remains the same: There is much to look forward to in the weeks and months to come.

“Lunar New Year is a time when families come together to share a meal, visit the elderly, give out red pockets to children, and make sure the home is clean and ready to welcome the brighter days ahead.

“After several years apart, it is wonderful to see communities throughout B.C. come alive once again with vibrant Lunar New Year celebrations. They are a reminder of how fortunate we are that people from around the world have chosen to call B.C. home. Our province is made stronger by welcoming cultural diversity and honouring the many contributions of Asian Canadians.

“As the new year begins, let us continue our work together to build a stronger, more inclusive province for everyone.

“To everyone celebrating Lunar New Year, I wish you prosperity and good health in mind and body.

“Kung Hei Fat Choi! Gong Xi Fa Cai! Saehae bok mani badeuseyo! Chúc mừng năm mới!”

Video greetings:

The Premier's video greeting with subtitles in traditional Chinese: https://youtu.be/pJyonGJOUVM

The Premier's video greeting with subtitles in simplified Chinese: https://youtu.be/N6vpuid9ACY

The Premier's video greeting with subtitles in Korean: https://youtu.be/svoLGEqXh90

The Premier's video greeting with subtitles in Vietnamese: https://youtu.be/AdAJ845m1x8