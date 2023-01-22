Statement by the Prime Minister on Vietnamese New Year

OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 22, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - Prime Minister's Office

The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today issued the following statement on Vietnamese New Year, also known as Tết Nguyên Đán:

"Over the next few days, Vietnamese communities in Canada and around the world will celebrate Tết Nguyên Đán, the Lunar New Year, and welcome the Year of the Cat.

"The Vietnamese New Year, most commonly known as Tết, is a time to give thanks for the successes of the past year, reflect on the experiences and challenges it brought, and welcome spring as a time of renewal. Family and friends will gather and find inspiration in the cat, which symbolizes hope and success. They will honour their ancestors, share a special meal, and exchange wishes of good luck and prosperity for the year to come.

"The Lunar New Year is also an opportunity to celebrate the important contributions Vietnamese Canadians have made – and continue to make – across Canada that make our country stronger, more prosperous, and more resilient. With the rise of Anti-Asian racism, it's up to every one of us to stand up against hatred and celebrate Canada's diversity.

"On behalf of all Canadians, Sophie and I wish good health, happiness, and peace in the Year of the Cat to everyone celebrating.

"Chúc mừng năm mới."

This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca

SOURCE Prime Minister's Office