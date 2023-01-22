Global Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Market Analysis Report 2022: Portable MRI Systems, Emerging Metamaterials, and Artificial Intelligence will Revolutionize MRI

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI): Technology Innovation and Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This research service highlights MRI design innovation, including open MRI systems, portable MRI systems, metamaterial MRI, intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging (iMRI), and digital MRI innovation, such as audiovisual technology, 3D MRI, and AI-enabled MRI. The study offers a brief introduction of each of these innovations along with pros and cons, notable vendors, and success factors.

Magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is an advanced non-invasive imaging technology that creates clear images of organs and structures inside the body.

However, the claustrophobic narrow bore size design that causes patient anxiety during the scan and the stationary nature of the large machine hinder the optimal use of this technology, and low-quality images add to the challenges associated with 2D MRI systems. The publisher identifies and analyzes MRI system innovation that maximizes the benefits of the technology.

The study also highlights overall MRI market growth and restraints, technology analysis, top venture capital (VC) funding deals in North America, Europe, and Asia, and top mergers and acquisitions (M&As). Furthermore, it presents the patent landscape for MRI systems' innovation and key growth opportunities.

Key Questions This Study Answers:

What are the market and technology growth drivers and restraints?

What are the important innovations in open MRI systems, portable MRI systems, metamaterial MRI, iMRI, audiovisual technology, 3D MRI, and AI-enabled MRI?

What are the important factors for the success of new MRI technologies/innovations?

What important M&A and funding activities have taken place?

What is the patent landscape for MRI in the last 2 years?

What are the important growth opportunities for technology developers in the MRI space?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the MRI) Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Market Technology Overview

Applications of MRI

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Segmentation

Scope of Analysis

3. Design MRI Innovation - Open MRI

Open MRI Systems

Open MRI - Pros and Cons

Open MRI - Notable Vendors and Offerings

4. Design MRI Innovation - Portable MRI

Portable MRI Systems

Portable MRI - Pros and Cons

Portable MRI - Notable Vendors and Offerings

5. Design MRI Innovation - Metamaterial MRI

Metamaterial MRI

Metamaterial MRI - Pros and Cons

Metamaterial MRI - Notable Vendors and Offerings

6. Design MRI Innovation - Intraoperative MRI

iMRI Systems

iMRI - Pros and Cons

iMRI - Notable Vendors and Offerings

Solution Success Factors for Design Innovation in MRI Systems

7. Digital MRI Innovation - Audiovisual Technology

Audiovisual Technology

Audiovisual Technology - Pros and Cons

Audiovisual Technology - Notable Vendors and Offerings

Solution Success Factors for Audiovisual Technology in MRI

8. Digital MRI Innovation - 3D MRI

3D MRI

3D MRI - Pros and Cons

3D MRI - Notable Vendors and Offerings

Solution Success Factors for 3D MRI

9. Digital MRI Innovation - AI-enabled MRI

AI-enabled MRI

AI-enabled MRI - Pros and Cons

AI-enabled MRI - Notable Vendors and Offerings

Solution Success Factors for AI-enabled MRI

10. Industry Assessment and Analysis

Adoption of MRI Examinations

Adoption of MRI Units

Technology Analysis - MRI Design Innovation

Technology Analysis - MRI Digital Innovation

Top VC Funding Deals - North America

Top VC Funding Deals - Europe

Top VC Funding Deals - Asia

Key M&A

Key Technology Collaborations

Newly Approved MRI Technologies

11. Patent Landscape

Patent Publications and Filings

Top Patent Assignees

Key Patents

12. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Material Innovation for Improved MR Image Quality with Low-field-strength MRI Systems

Growth Opportunity 2: Collaboration with Local Vendors for MRI Data Storage to Ensure Compliance with Regional Data Regulations

Growth Opportunity 3: Advanced Research for Expanding Applications of Portable MRI Systems

13. Appendix

