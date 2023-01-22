PHILIPPINES, January 22 - Press Release

January 21, 2023 Gatchalian to DOE: Ensure additional power supply to prevent power interruption Senator Win Gatchalian called on the Department of Energy (DOE) to ensure that the expected entry of additional 1,196 megawatts (MW) of power supply will be realized during the first half of this year to prevent power interruptions during the summer months. "A steady power supply is critical for the country to sustain its economic growth as it is anchored on our capacity to provide electricity supply when and where it is needed. Thus, the government must ensure that any additional requirement will be met with sufficient supply," Gatchalian said. Gatchalian noted that the DOE in its latest power outlook for Luzon disclosed that 1,196 MW of committed power generation capacity for Luzon and Visayas will be introduced into the grid this year. The additional capacity is expected to help cover the projected peak demand this year, which could occur in the last week of May. "While the energy department has already flagged possible 12 yellow alerts between March and November this year, it needs to ensure that the expected additional supply is attained before demand peaks during the summer months," Gatchalian emphasized. He also urged the DOE to ensure that no maintenance shutdown of existing power plants will happen during the peak months to prevent any red alert status which causes rotational brownouts. At the same time, Gatchalian said that the government should step up its energy conservation campaign by comprehensively implementing Republic Act No. 11285, also known as the Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act. The law, which Gatchalian co-authored and sponsored in the Senate, provides for the implementation of a Government Energy Management Program (GEMP) aimed at reducing the government's monthly consumption of electricity and fuel use of government vehicles. Also covered in the GEMP are government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs), government financial institutions (GFIs), state universities and colleges (SUCs) and local government units (LGUs). Dapat tiyakin ng DOE ang karagdagang suplay ng kuryente para iwas brownout - Gatchalian Nanawagan si Senador Win Gatchalian sa Department of Energy (DOE) na tiyakin ang pagpasok ng karagdagang 1,196 megawatts (MW) na suplay ng kuryente sa loob ng unang anim na buwan upang maiwasan ang power interruptions sa mga buwan ng tag-init. "Mahalaga ang tuloy-tuloy na suplay ng kuryente upang tuloy-tuloy din ang pagbangon ng ekonomiya lalo na't nakaangkla ito sa kakayahan ng pamahalaan na magbigay ng power supply kung saan at kailan ito kailangan. Kaya dapat matiyak na ang anumang karagdagang pangangailangan ay matutugunan ng sapat na suplay," sabi ni Gatchalian. Binanggit ni Gatchalian na base sa pinakahuling power outlook ng DOE, magkakaroon ng 1,196 MW na committed power generation capacity para sa grid ng Luzon at Visayas ngayong taon. Ang karagdagang kapasidad ay inaasahang makakatulong sa inaasahang peak demand sa taong ito na maaaring mangyari sa huling linggo ng Mayo. "Habang ang DOE ay nagsabi na ng posibleng 12 yellow alert sa pagitan ng Marso at Nobyembre ngayong taon, kailangang tiyakin ng kagawaran na ang inaasahang karagdagang supply ay makakamit bago umakyat ang pangangailangan o demand sa mga buwan ng tag-init," diin ni Gatchalian. Hinikayat din niya ang DOE na tiyaking walang planta ang sasailalim sa maintenance shutdown sa peak months para maiwasan ang anumang red alert status na nagdudulot ng rotational brownouts. Kasabay nito, sinabi ni Gatchalian na dapat paigtingin ng gobyerno ang kampanya sa pagtitipid ng enerhiya sa pamamagitan ng komprehensibong pagpapatupad ng Republic Act No. 11285, na kilala bilang Energy Efficiency and Conservation Act. Ang naturang batas ay nagtatakda ng pagpapatupad ng Government Energy Management Program (GEMP) na naglalayong bawasan ang buwanang pagkonsumo ng gobyerno sa kuryente at paggamit ng gasolina ng mga sasakyan ng gobyerno. Kasama rin sa GEMP ang mga government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs), government financial institutions (GFIs), state universities and colleges (SUCs) at local government units (LGUs).