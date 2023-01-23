LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Friend MTS Welcomes Daniel Harris as Chair of its Board of Directors

Friend MTS, global provider of content protection and anti-piracy services, announces the appointment of Daniel Harris as Chair of its board of directors. Daniel takes over the position from Michael Joseph, who had been fulfilling the role of interim Chair following the investment by private equity firm NorthEdge in Friend MTS in September 2022. Michael will remain on the board as Non-Executive Director.

Daniel brings a wealth of experience to the role, from his many years of involvement in the technology and sports industries. He sits on the board at WH Holding Ltd, the parent company of West Ham Utd as a Non-Executive Director, and previously held the position of CEO of the British consumer electronics group, Alba PLC, as part of a career in technology that spans more than thirty years.

“I am thrilled to be joining as Chair of Friend MTS, particularly at such a pivotal time for the Company and wider industry,” says Daniel. “Friend MTS has a proven track record, an impressive customer base and a genuinely innovative portfolio, and is led by some of the brightest minds in the industry; this represents an optimal recipe for success, and I am excited to join the team, and look forward to building a bright future together.”

“We’re delighted to welcome Daniel to the Friend MTS board,” says Jonathan Friend, Chief Product Officer at Friend MTS. “His corporate knowledge and experience at the most senior level across industries critical to our core activities will enable him to provide expert advice and guidance, and we’re excited to see where this next chapter in the Friend MTS story leads.”

“Daniel is a great addition to the Friend MTS board,” says Andrew Skinner, Senior Director at NorthEdge. “His experience will be invaluable as we collectively work to grow the business over the coming years.”

About Friend MTS:

Friend MTS provides content owners, broadcasters and operators with advanced content security and anti-piracy services, including forensic watermarking, fingerprint-augmented content monitoring and legal enforcement. Friend MTS pioneers the development of content protection solutions that disrupt real-world piracy, safeguard revenues and help rights holders and service providers to maximise investment in live and on-demand premium content. Founded in 2000, Friend MTS has offices in Europe and the US serving customers around the world. https://www.friendmts.com/

