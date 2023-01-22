Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market Outlook Report 2022-2027 with Overview of Notable Emerging Companies within Each Major Country

DUBLIN, Jan. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market Outlook And Forecast To 2027 - Driven by Rapid Industrial Automation, Advanced Technologies and Increasing R&D Investment" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Robotic Arms Market in the Asia Pacific is expected to witness strong growth of more than 15% over 2022-2027

The use of robotic arms will continue to grow due to the increasing requirement of automation in almost all industries and for being used for most applications from material handling to assembling.

The demand and development of technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning which support the increase in the number of applications for robotic arms are also going to drive its growth. These applications of automation by robotic arms in various industries are attracting huge investments to the system.

Continued investments in research and development by the manufacturers to bring out many advanced robotic arms with sophisticated technology will also continue to drive the growth of the market. However, high capital costs associated with robotic arms do not allow many companies to try and purchase these products, which restrains the market growth.

Key Topics Covered in the Report:

Snapshot of Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market

Industry Value Chain and Ecosystem Analysis

Market size and Segmentation of Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market

Historic Growth of Overall Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market and Segments

Competition Scenario of the Market and Key Developments of Competitors

Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Industry

Overview, Product Offerings, and SWOT Analysis of All the Key Competitors

Covid 19 Impact on the Overall Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market

Future Market Forecast and Growth Rates of the Total Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market and by Segments

Market Size of End User Industries with Historical CAGR and Future Forecasts

Analysis of Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market in Major Asia Pacific Countries

Major Production/Consumption Hubs in the Major Countries

Major Production/Supply and Consumption/Demand Hubs in Each Major Country

Major Country-wise Historic and Future Market Growth Rates of the Total Market and Segments

Overview of Notable Emerging Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Companies within Each Major Country

Scope of the Report

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2017-2021

Forecast Period: 2022-2027F

Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market By Product Type

Articulated

Cartesian

SCARA

Cylindrical

Parallel/Delta

Others

Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market By Payload Capacity

Less than 500 KG

501-3,000 KG

3,001 KG and above

Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market By Application

Materials Handling

Cutting & Processing

Soldering & Welding

Assembling & Disassembling

Others

Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market By End User Industry

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Metal & Machinery

Plastics & Chemicals

Food & Beverages

Others

Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market By Geography and Major Countries

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Taiwan

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Highlights of Total Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market Historic Growth & Forecast

1.2. Highlights of Market Trends, Challenges, and Competition

1.3. Highlights of Market Revenue Share by Segments

2. Market Overview and Key Trends Impacting Growth

2.1. Market Definition and Key Terms & Abbreviations

2.2. Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market Taxonomy

2.3. Industry Value Chain

2.4. Ecosystem of Major Entities in Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market

2.5. Government Regulations & Developments

2.6. Key Growth Drivers Impacting the Market

2.7. Issues and Challenges in the Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market

2.8. Key Trends in Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market

2.9. Covid-19 Impact on Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market

2.10. Total Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market Historic Growth by Segment Type, 2017-2021

2.11. Key Takeaways

3. Total Asia Pacific - Market Segmentation by Product Type, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

3.1. Market Definition - Segmentation by Product Type

3.2. Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Product Type, 2017-2027

3.3. Key Developments in Product Type Segment Impacting Market Future Growth

3.4. Key Takeaways from Market Segmentation by Product Type

4. Total Asia Pacific - Market Segmentation by Payload Capacity, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

4.1. Market Definition - Segmentation by Payload Capacity

4.2. Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Payload Capacity, 2017-2027

4.3. Key Takeaways from Market Segmentation by Payload Capacity

5. Total Asia Pacific - Market Segmentation by Application, Historic Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

5.1. Market Definition - Segmentation by Application

5.2. Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by Application, 2017-2027

5.3. Key Developments in Application Segment Impacting Market Future Growth

5.4. Key Takeaways from Market Segmentation by Application

6. Total Asia Pacific Market Segmentation by End User Industry, Growth, Outlook & Forecasts

6.1. Market Definition - Segmentation by End User Industry

6.2. Benefits of Robotic Arms Adoption in End User Industries

6.3. Market Revenue Share, Historic Growth, Outlook and Forecasts by End User Industry, 2017-2027

6.4. Key Developments in End User Segment Impacting Market Future Growth

6.5. Covid-19 Impact on End User Segments

6.6. Key Takeaways from Market Segmentation by End User Industry

7. Industry/Competition Analysis - Competitive Landscape

7.1. Types of Players (Competitors), Business Models and Market Concentration by Type

7.2. Porter's 5 Forces Analysis of Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Competitors

7.3. Key Developments in the Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Competitors Impacting Market Growth

7.4. Comparison of Leading Competitors within Asia Pacific Robotic Arms Market

7.5. Key Takeaways from Competitive Landscape

8. Key Competitor Profiles

ABB

Yaskawa Electric Corporation

FANUC Corporation

KUKA AG

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

Nachi - Fujikoshi Corp

Denso Corporation

Hyundai Robotics

OMRON

Yamaha Motor

Universal Robots

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/41c59p

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets